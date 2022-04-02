BetMGM promo code: 20-1 Final Four payout with one 3-pointer

March Madness is bleeding into April, but this BetMGM promo code is still bringing the heat. The NCAA Tournament is down to the Final Four as Duke, North Carolina, Kansas, and Villanova look to grab another National Championship.

New players who sign up with this BetMGM promo code can bet $10 on any Final Four team to win $200 in bonuses. As long as either team hits a three in the game you bet on, this $200 bonus will cash. This is a no-brainer three-point bonus that might seem like it’s too good to be true, but it’s not.

Who are you taking in the Final Four this weekend? Duke and Kansas are the favorites, but these games feel like toss-ups. Thankfully, this BetMGM promo code is providing an easy avenue to $200 in bonuses. Let’s take a closer look at this offer.

Click here to automatically apply this BetMGM promo code and grab 20-1 odds on any Final Four team hitting a three-pointer.

BetMGM Promo Code Unleashes 20-1 No-Brainer Payout

This 20-1 no-brainer payout is the easiest way to get in on the action. Anyone who signs up with the latest BetMGM promo code will immediately become eligible for 20-1 odds on either Final Four game finishing with 1+ made three-pointers.

You won’t find odds like that anywhere else for the Final Four. Simply sign up, make a deposit of $10 or more, and place a $10 wager on any Final Four team’s moneyline.

That’s enough to qualify you for the three-point odds boost with this BetMGM promo code. With the way college basketball teams shoot the three, we expect this Final Four bonus to convert early. Remember, all it takes is one three-pointer to hit this promo.

Bettors can get started with this promo in states where the BetMGM app is available, including New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Arizona, Illinois, Louisiana, and Michigan among others.

Claiming This BetMGM Promo Code

It only takes a few minutes to sign up and claim this BetMGM promo code. Follow the steps below to get in on the action on the Final Four this weekend:

After redirecting to a sign-up landing page, follow the prompts to get started.

. After redirecting to a sign-up landing page, follow the prompts to get started.

Make a deposit using any of the available banking methods.

Place a $10 wager on any Final Four team’s moneyline.

Win $200 in bonuses if either team hits a three-pointer in that game.

Keep in mind that you will earn the $200 three-pointer bonus independent of the result of you $10 moneyline bet. That means if you wager $10 on Duke to win, but UNC prevails, you can still earn the $200 bonus as long as either team makes a three-pointer. This is a virtual lock to hit, regardless of the team you ultimately choose.

Duke-UNC & Kansas-Villanova

Kansas and Villanova would be the main course in almost every other Final Four matchup, but not this year. Duke-North Carolina is the biggest rivalry in college basketball and this is the first time these two historic schools will meet in the NCAA Tournament.

Will Coach K get sent home by his most hated rival? We would love to see that but we have no idea what to expect on Saturday night. Although the calendar has already turned to April, the Final Four still counts as March Madness.

