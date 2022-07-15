BetMGM promo code: bet $10 on MLB, win $200 bonus

July means it’s time for baseball to take over the spotlight and this BetMGM promo code is raising the stakes on MLB. Betting on baseball isn’t always easy, but that’s not the case this weekend.

New users who sign up with any of the links on this page will automatically activate this BetMGM promo code for a guaranteed 20-1 payout. After signing up, place a $10 moneyline wager on any MLB game to win $200 in bonus cash guaranteed. The outcome of the original wager does not matter when it comes to this offer.

With a full schedule in the MLB this weekend, there is no shortage of options for baseball bettors. With that said, any game can be a winner when it comes to this BetMGM promo code. Simply placing the bet will be enough to trigger this $200 bonus. From there, players can win additional cash winnings on the original bet.

BetMGM Promo Code: Bet $10, Win $200

While this offer might seem like it’s too good to be true, it’s the real deal. BetMGM Sportsbook is going big for this weekend in baseball by offering a 20-1 guaranteed payout on any MLB game.

A bettor could watch his team lose by 100 runs and it wouldn’t even matter. This $200 bonus is a guarantee for anyone who signs up with the BetMGM promo code on this page.

Anyone who claims this offer will receive $50 in free bets. These bonus bets can be used on other MLB games or any other event this weekend. This includes The Open Championship, NBA Summer League, tennis, UFC, soccer, and more.

Initiating This BetMGM Promo Code

First things first, there is no need to input a promo code when it comes to this offer. Signing up directly via one of the links on this page will be enough to lock in this 20-1 bonus. Follow these steps to get started:

Click here to create an account. New users will need to input basic identifying information to complete this step.

to create an account. New users will need to input basic identifying information to complete this step. Make a deposit using any of the available banking methods. PayPal, online banking, and credit/debit cards are among the most popular deposit methods.

Download the BetMGM Sportsbook mobile app to any compatible iOS or Android device.

Place a $10 moneyline wager on any MLB team. Win $200 in bonus cash automatically.

MLB All-Star Break Approaches

The MLB All-Star break is almost here. It’s the unofficial midway point of the season and things are looking good for the local teams. The Yankees have the best record in baseball and the Mets are in first place in the NL East after thumping the Atlanta Braves.

But new bettors don’t need to bet on winners to clean up this weekend. BetMGM Sportsbook is giving away free bonus credit to anyone who takes advantage of this offer.

By clicking here, new players can automatically activate this BetMGM promo code. From there, place a $10 bet on any MLB game to win $200 in bonus cash.