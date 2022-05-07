BetMGM promo code gives bet $10, win $200 on Canelo fight, NBA action

The latest BetMGM promo code is upping the ante for a busy sports weekend. The co-main events are sure to bring the heat. With two NBA Playoffs matchups and Canelo Alvarez set to take the ring, there’s no shortage of ways to wager.

New players can sign up with this BetMGM promo code and grab a $200 no-brainer bonus on the Canelo fight or NBA action. Bet $10 on any NBA team to win to automatically qualify for 20-1 odds if a three-pointer is made, while other players can grab a 20-1 bonus if the fight lasts at least a round.

Whenever Alvarez steps into the ring, it’s a huge deal. And with the Bucks-Celtics and Warriors-Grizzles representing two compelling series, these matchups figure to draw big action. Let’s take a closer look at this BetMGM promo code.

BetMGM Promo Code Unleashes $200 Canelo, NBA No-brainers

When it comes to sports betting, there aren’t many guarantees. Take advantage of no-brainer bonuses while it’s possible. Remember, all it takes is a $10 moneyline wager to lock in this $200 no-brainer bonus.

Other sportsbooks will offer risk-free bets, boosted odds, and partial deposit matches. This no-brainer bonus is one of the only guarantees out there right now. In fact, it’s the only almost-guarantee on the NBA Playoffs or Canelo fight.

New users who get started with this BetMGM promo code will have a head start on the competition. It’s also worth noting that this $200 bonus can be used on a wide range of events. With NBA, NHL, MLB, boxing, UFC, golf, tennis, and more on the table, there are plenty of options for new users.

How to Get Started With This BetMGM Promo Code

It only takes a few minutes to get started with this BetMGM promo code. Follow this step-by-step guide to get in on the action today:

or on any of the links on this page to automatically lock in this promo code for the NBA games and for the fight. After creating an account, make a deposit of at least $10 to get started.

Download the BetMGM Sportsbook app to any mobile device using the App Store or Google Play Store.

Place a $10 moneyline wager on any fighter at UFC 274.

Win $200 in bonuses if that fight goes 1+ rounds.

UFC 274 Is Also Here

There are two title fights on the main card at UFC 274, but of course, Charles Oliveira can’t win the belt after missing weight. With that said, Justin Gaethje can grab the lightweight title if he wins on Saturday night. Players can find odds on all the fights at BetMGM Sportsbook this weekend. Here’s the full list of fights at UFC 274 in Arizona:

Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje

Rose Namajunas (c) vs. Carla Esparza

Michael Chandler vs. Tony Ferguson

Mauricio Rua vs. Ovince Saint Preux

Donald Cerrone vs. Joe Lauzon

