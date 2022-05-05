BetMGM promo code unleashes dual-threat NBA, MLB bonus

Roll out the red carpet for any NBA or MLB game with the latest BetMGM promo code. This is a no-brainer bonus that players can take advantage of all weekend long.

Signing up with any of the links on this page will automatically apply this BetMGM promo code. Players can bet $10 on any NBA or MLB moneyline to claim a 20-1 odds boost. NBA bettors only need one three-pointer to cash in on a $200 bonus. On the flip side, MLB bettors will need one or more home runs to grab a $200 bonus.

There is no shortage of options for bettors this week. The NBA playoffs are taking a one-night break on Thursday, but there are multiple games every night for the rest of the weekend. Meanwhile, there are dozens of MLB games to choose from. Don’t miss out on this massive BetMGM promo code for the biggest no-brainer bonus in the MLB or NBA.

Click here to sign up with this NBA no-brainer bonus or grab the MLB version of this BetMGM promo code by clicking here.

BetMGM Promo Code Unlocks NBA No-Brainer Bonus

How likely is it that this BetMGM promo code converts for NBA bettors? It’s almost a guarantee. Every NBA team emphasizes the three-pointer nowadays. It’s impossible to win in the NBA without a strong presence behind the three-point line.

Although some basketball fans lament the changes in the game, this is great news for bettors. This $200 bonus is all but a guarantee. That’s what makes this BetMGM promo code a no-sweat bet for anyone who gets in on the action.

There are a number of games on the schedule this weekend, including Game 3 of the Sixers-Heat series, and every single one should convert to a $200 bonus.

Boost the Odds in MLB With This BetMGM Promo Code

As for the MLB version of this BetMGM promo code, it’s a no-brainer as well. While it’s possible for any MLB game to finish without a home run, players can choose from any game this weekend. That means anyone who is taking advantage of this odds boost can hand pick a game between two home-run happy teams.

Take the Yankees or Blue Jays for example. These are two teams who lead the Majors in home runs and they are always swinging for the fences.

Downloading the App

Signing up with this BetMGM promo code can be a quick and painless process. New bettors can follow the step-by-step guide below to claim the NBA or MLB version of this offer:

Click on the appropriate link to create an account and make a deposit of at least $10 to qualify for this boost

Download the BetMGM Sportsbook app to any mobile device using the App Store or Google Play Store.

Place a $10 wager on any NBA or MLB game to lock in this 20-1 odds boost.

