BetMGM bonus code cashes big for NBA before Super Bowl

The latest BetMGM bonus code gears up for the upcoming Super Bowl with a special no-brainer touchdown bonus, but those looking to lock in huge value on NBA and other action tonight can immediately take advantage of a huge risk-free bet. Whether its BetMGM NY, Louisiana where the app launched last month, or any of the pre-existing states with the app, the opportunity to grab huge value is in play throughout the first half of February.

The latest BetMGM bonus code gives the choice between a special Super Bowl touchdown bonus or a $1,000 risk-free first bet.

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK Get your risk-free $1,000 bet today!

CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER PROMO $1,000

FREE BET CLAIM OFFER

As for the Bengals-Rams special, those who wager at least $10 cash on either team to win the game will automatically receive a $200 payout if either team scores at least one touchdown. We’ll explain the no-brainer nature of this one down below. Meanwhile, bettors can jump in now to play the game with a $1,000 risk-free bet, or use this huge insurance policy on coming NBA, NHL, or college hoops action.

Click here to automatically activate the latest BetMGM bonus code and get a $1,000 risk-free first bet. Get a 20-1 touchdown bonus with BetMGM NY and elsewhere the app currently runs right here.

BetMGM Bonus Code This Week

Listen, there’s no shortage of sports betting action on tap this week. Nightly NBA and college basketball games line the schedule, while international soccer events are also in store to pair with a few more NHL games before the all-star break. Those looking for awesome odds, player props, and betting specials to go with a $1,000 risk-free bet can jump in right now with the latest BetMGM bonus code. That said, those who have a strong lean on the Rams-Bengals showdown next Sunday can immediately lock in a risk-free bet of anywhere between $10 and $1,000.

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK BET $10, WIN $200 ON TD! CLAIM NOW SUPER BOWL 56 BET $10, WIN $200

TD BONUS CLAIM OFFER

Of course, the other BetMGM bonus code in play unlocks a fantastic Super Bowl promo. Players can sign up, deposit as little $10, and wager it on either team to win the game. Pick the right team, grab a cash profit. But even bettors who whiff by backing the wrong team can still win big with BetMGM NY and other states where the app is live, including those in Louisiana.

That’s because bettors will catch a $200 bonus if at least one touchdown is scored.

BetMGM Bonus Code Value

To be clear, the $200 promo doesn’t pay if your team scores a touchdown, it pays if any team scores a touchdown. Of note, less than a handful of NFL regular season games finished without either team finding the end zone this season, and all 12 postseason games have featured multiple touchdowns. With the total set in the high 40s and two excellent offenses on the field, it is more than overwhelmingly likely that at least one side finds the end zone at least one time.

Get Started Now in NY and Elsewhere

A BetMGM bonus code will not need to be manually entered in order to unlock these promos.