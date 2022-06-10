BetMGM promo code: score $200 if any player scores in Warriors-Celtics tonight

Game 4 of the NBA Finals is on tap tonight, and the BetMGM promo code will make it profitable. It will provide a $200 bonus on a $10 moneyline bet if a single point is scored in the game, win or lose. The bonus comes in the form of four $50 free bets that can be placed in any market.

This BetMGM promo code is available to first-time users, and it is embedded in the links on this page. This is a rare offer that does not hinge on a winning moneyline result. New players will receive the $200 bonus regardless of the outcome of the cash wager.

The Celtics achieved the goal of stealing a game on the road in San Francisco. Now, after regaining the series lead on their home floor earlier this week, they will enter Game 4 as a favorite to take a 3-1 lead.

BetMGM Promo Code Terms and Conditions

This is essentially a gift rather than a gamble, because the game is not going to end in a 0-0 tie. The $10 investment is minimal, and bettors are guaranteed $200 in site credit. Players that want to make a stronger move can wager a higher amount, and they will still get the bonus.

You can use the four $50 free bets to place wagers on any sport. Each free bet token will provide one straight bet or one parlay, and the credits must be used within seven days.

If you are in New York, this promo is unfortunately not available to you. Instead, BetMGM has a $1,000 risk-free bet, which you can take advantage of by clicking here.

Activate the BetMGM Promo Code

Take these five steps to receive your $200 guaranteed bonus payout:

Click here to lock in the BetMGM promo code. You will be promotion eligible when you arrive on the corresponding landing page. Follow the prompts and provide your basic personal information to set up your account. Fund your account with at least $10 so you can place your promotional wager. All of the most commonly utilized methods are available, including credit and debit cards, online banking, and PayPal. Download the BetMGM app so you can place your wagers and initiate withdrawals when you are out and about. Place a $10+ moneyline bet on an NBA Finals game, and you will receive your reward.

Get Your Stake Back NBA and NHL Offers

You become eligible for the promotional offers for established users after you make your first bet. Right now, there is a prop bet offer for the NBA Finals. If you lose a bet on a player to score the first basket, you get your money back in site credit up to $25.

There are also overtime insurance promotions for the NBA and NHL playoffs. They provide site credit refunds up to $25 for overtime bad beats.

