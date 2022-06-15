BetMGM promo code: get NHL Stanley Cup Final, NBA Finals, MLB specials

A loaded week of sports continues Wednesday and our BetMGM promo code gives new users a $1,000 risk-free bet to use on the Stanley Cup Final and more. Bettors who register for an account can wager on Game 1, any MLB game, or Game 6 of the NBA Finals with this risk-free bet.

New users who sign up for a BetMGM account will secure a $1k risk-free bet. The best part is that there’s no need to manually enter a BetMGM promo code, as our links automatically unlock the promo.

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK Get your risk-free $1,000 bet today!

CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER PROMO $1,000

FREE BET CLAIM OFFER

While some sportsbooks limit their new user promos to a specific sport or game, this $1,000 risk-free bet is available for use on any league. That means a bettor could wager on any game taking place this week. Hockey fans will certainly find value in a risk-free bet, considering just how close the odds are on Game 1 between the Colorado Avalanche and the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Click here to activate our BetMGM promo code and get a $1k risk-free bet.

BetMGM Promo Code Unlocks $1k Risk-Free Bet

This $1,000 risk-free bet from BetMGM is easily one of the best offers in legal online sports betting. Adding to this value is the top-notch BetMGM app, which contains plenty of odds boosts and in-app promos to keep players coming back for more. Any player who signs up for an account via the links on this page will activate our BetMGM promo code and with it a $1k risk-free bet.

This risk-free bet provides insurance on a player’s first real-money bet. If the player’s first bet loses, BetMGM will issue up to $1,000 back in site credit. This site credit isn’t tied to a specific sport, so a bettor could conceivably wager on the Stanley Cup Final, and if their bet loses, turn around and use their site credit refund on Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

Bet $10, Win $200 If Any Player Scores 1+ Points in NBA Finals

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK States: LA, AZ, NJ, PA, IN, CO, MI, VA, TN, IA, WV CLAIM NOW NEW USER OFFER BET $10, WIN $200

ANY PLAYER 1+ POINT! CLAIM OFFER

There are few no-brainer promos in legal online sports betting, but this Bet $10, Win $200 offer from BetMGM is one of them. Players who register for an account can turn a $10 bet into a $200 bonus win or lose as long as a player in the NBA Finals scores at least one point. Since the game can’t end in a scoreless tie, this is a lock to hit.

There’s an interesting element to this offer in that players can technically earn two wins on one bet. Not only will players receive a $200 site credit bonus, but they can also receive profit on their $10 moneyline bet if their team wins. If a player wagers $10 on the Boston Celtics to win Game 6 at home and they do, the player will earn a return on the $10 bet plus the $200 site credit bonus.

Get a $200 bonus if any player scores a point or more in the NBA Finals when you click here.

How to Sign Up with Our BetMGM Promo Code

BetMGM’s $1,000 risk-free bet promo is available to bettors in every state where the app is accessible, including New York. The signup process only takes a few minutes to complete. Follow these steps to get your $1,00o risk-free bet:

Click here to register for an account.

to register for an account. Fill in the required information sections.

Pick an account funding method.

Add money to your account to fund your risk-free bet.

Select any game to wager on.

Place your first real-money wager on any game or player prop bet.

If your first bet loses, you’ll get up to $1,000 back in site credit to use on any other game.

Get a $1,000 risk-free bet with our BetMGM promo code when you click here.