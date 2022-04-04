BetMGM promo code delivers ultimate NCAA Tournament title game bonus

The NCAA Tournament reaches its conclusion tonight and the best BetMGM promo code will bring all new players who sign up the chance to lock in the no-brainer play of the day.

The latest BetMGM promo code gives all new who players who sign up, deposit, and wager $10 ahead of the the UNC-Kansas championship matchup the chance to win $200 if their team makes at least one three-point shot.

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK AVAILABLE IN ALL STATES WHERE LIVE CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER PROMO BET $10, GET $200

CBB OFFER CLAIM OFFER

All new players who jump into the mix ahead of tip-off can back the Jayhawks or Tar Heels to win. While the NCAA Tournament has been unpredictable throughout and this game essentially feels like it could go either way, bettors will have the ability to bypass the uncertainty and lock in what feels like a can’t-miss prop. With a 20x payout, a $10 wager will turn into an automatic $200 bonus in the event their team makes a three-pointer. While it’s conceivable one of these teams goes 40 minutes without a make from beyond the arc, it feels overwhelmingly unlikely. After all, consider that North Carolina made 10 three-pointers Saturday night, while Kansas connected on over half its shots from long range, striking 13 times from deep.

Click here to lock in the latest BetMGM promo code and score a $200 payout on a $10 bet for the NCAA Tournament title game between Kansas and North Carolina.

BetMGM promo code for Kansas-North Carolina

If you’re a new player located in a region where the BetMGM app is live, locking in the latest BetMGM promo code will bring you the ability to place a low-to-almost-no-risk wager that carries with it a high upside payout. A $10 bet will turn into $200 as long as your team knocks down at least one three-pointer in the title game. This bonus will come along with any potential wins made on the qualifying moneyline wager, but a winning bet won’t be needed to get the three-point bonus.

In other words, say you back the Tar Heels to win. They hit a three but lose the game. No problem — BetMGM will still issue the $200 bonus.

How to get the BetMGM promo code today

To get the latest BetMGM promo code, simply follow these steps. Doing so will execute the registration process and get you set up to begin wagering in moments.

Click here . This will drive players to a landing page that activates the $200 bonus in the event either Kansas or North Carolina makes a three-point shot.

. This will drive players to a landing page that activates the $200 bonus in the event either Kansas or North Carolina makes a three-point shot. Make a first deposit of at least $10. This is the minimum amount needed to generate the bonus.

Place a $10 moneyline wager on North Carolina or Kansas to win. If that team makes a three, score the bonus.

United States markets with the BetMGM app include: New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, Tennessee, Louisiana, Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Indiana, Illinois, and Michigan. Recently, the app launched outside of the United States, making online sports betting available to even more players.

Other specials ahead

The BetMGM promo code will also bring access to a variety of outstanding specials on NHL and NBA action, as well as the upcoming start of the Major League Baseball and the Masters this weekend. Be sure to check in daily for all of the best offers.

Click here to lock in the latest BetMGM promo code and score a $200 payout on a $10 bet for the NCAA Tournament title game between Kansas and North Carolina.