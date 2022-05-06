BetMGM promo code unwraps 20-1 no-brainer MLB, NBA odds

What a great time to be a sports fan and it’s even better with the latest BetMGM promo code. This weekend presents sports fans with a rare opportunity to place a wager that is an absolute no-brainer.

This BetMGM promo code is the key to unlocking a 20-1 odds boost in the NBA or MLB. Players who bet $10 on any NBA moneyline will win $200 in bonuses if there are 1+ three-pointers in that game. On the flip side, MLB fans who bet $10 on any team’s moneyline will win that exact same bonus if there are 1+ home runs in that game.

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK AVAILABLE IN ALL STATES WHERE LIVE CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER PROMO BET $10, GET $200

MLB PROMO CLAIM OFFER

Pick any team in the NBA or MLB to grab this 20-1 odds boost. Obviously, the three-point bonus is more likely to convert, but bettors can pick their spot with two home-run happy MLB teams. This BetMGM promo code is presenting new users with incredible value.

Click here to sign up with this BetMGM promo code for a no-brainer three-point bonus. Click here for the MLB home run odds boost instead. Bet $10 to win $200 in bonuses with either offer.

BetMGM Promo Code NBA Offer

Let’s hit the ground running with a no-brainer three-point boost. Although there are no NBA games on the schedule for Thursday, there are six games to choose from this weekend.

With that said, every single NBA game will cash this bonus. Teams take and make a ton of threes in the modern game. Chances are, bettors will cash this $200 bonus before the end of the first quarter. That’s why this BetMGM promo code is a no-sweat bet.

It’s also worth noting that players can win this bonus regardless of the outcome of the original wager. In other words, a player who places a losing moneyline wager will still win a $200 bonus if either team hits a three.

MLB Home Run Boost

The home run boost isn’t a complete guarantee like the NBA prong of this BetMGM promo code, but it’s still incredible value all the same. The home run is king in MLB. Teams are all about launch angle, exit velocity, and swinging for the fences.

Bettors can choose from any MLB game this weekend with the latest BetMGM promo code. Look for a favorable matchup and fire away with a $10 moneyline wager. If either team hits a home run, this bonus is a lock.

How to Claim This BetMGM Promo Code

Follow this guide to claim this no-brainer odds boost:

Click on the appropriate link to automatically apply this promo code. Click here for the three-point bonus. Click here for the home-run bonus.

After registering an account, make a deposit of $10 or more using any of the secure and convenient banking methods.

Using the App Store or Google Play Store, download the BetMGM Sportsbook app to a compatible device.

Place a $10 moneyline wager on the NBA or MLB. Bettors will win $200 in bonuses if there is a three-pointer or home run in the selected game.

Click here to sign up with this BetMGM promo code for a no-brainer three-point bonus. Click here for the MLB home run odds boost instead. Bet $10 to win $200 in bonuses with either offer.