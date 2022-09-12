BetMGM promo code: Get $200 on Broncos-Seahawks TD, $1K risk-free

There’s something special about the first Mondady of NFL football and this BetMGM promo code is raising the stakes on the action, including for those located in states like Kansas. Choose from two big-time NFL bonuses to kick off the 2022 season. The toughest part about signing up is having to choose between either offer.

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK SIGN UP FOR $1K RISK-FREE BET! CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER PROMO $1,000

FREE BET CLAIM OFFER

This BetMGM promo code can provide new users with a “Bet $10, Win $200” touchdown bonus for Monday Night Football. Bettors can opt for a $1,000 risk-free bet on any NFL game instead.

Although we’re coming off a Sunday of wall-to-wall action, the week isn’t over until MNF wraps up. That said, there are tons of options on the board for bettors ahead of kickoff..

With that said, this touchdown bonus is likely to convert in every game in Week 1. It’s not a guarantee, but there is still a ton of value packed into this BetMGM promo.

New players can activate this BetMGM promo code by clicking here and grabbing this $200 touchdown bonus. Click here for the $1,000 risk-free NFL bet instead.

BetMGM Promo Code Offers $200 on Any TD

This touchdown bonus is a gift to bettors. Anyone who takes advantage of this BetMGM promo code will be able to bet $10 on Broncos-Seahawks. If there is at least one touchdown by either team, bettors will win $200 in bonus cash no questions asked.

This BetMGM promo equates to 20-1 odds on one or more touchdowns in any game this weekend. With how the NFL is played and officiated nowadays, this is a relatively safe bet.

Given the Broncos are nearly a touchdown MNF favorite over the Seahawks, it stands to reason that Russell Wilson will likely be good for at least a couple of scores against his former team.

Signing Up With This BetMGM Promo Code

It only takes a few minutes to sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook. In order to claim this 20-1 touchdown boost, new users can follow this walkthrough:

Click here to automatically activate this offer. There is no need to manually input a promo code.

to automatically activate this offer. There is no need to manually input a promo code. Create an account by providing name, date of birth, email address, mailing address, and a few other important pieces of information.

Using PayPal, online banking, credit card, debit card, or any other available method, make a deposit of at least $10 in cash.

Download the BetMGM Sportsbook mobile app to any compatible iOS or Android device.

Place a $10 wager on any NFL game. Win $200 in bonuses if either team scores a touchdown.

$1,000 Risk-Free NFL Bet

This $1,000 risk-free NFL bet is self-explanatory. Place a first bet on any NFL game and BetMGM Sportsbook will back up that wager by up to $1,000.

If that initial wager loses, players will receive up to $1,000 back in site credit. This means players will have another chance to win after losing on that first bet. Click here to claim this risk-free NFL bet and start the registration process.

New players can activate this BetMGM promo code by clicking here and grabbing this $200 touchdown bonus. Click here for the $1,000 risk-free NFL bet instead.