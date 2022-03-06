BetMGM bonus code activates NBA bonus, $1K risk-free

March is a month for college basketball, but the latest BetMGM bonus code is raising the stakes on the NBA for bettors. It’s only a matter of time before the playoffs are here and every game feels like a playoff game right now.

New players can bet $10 on any NBA team and win $200 in bonuses if either team in that game hits a three-pointer with this BetMGM bonus code. New users can also opt for a $1,000 risk-free bet that can be used on a wide range of markets.

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK AVAILABLE IN ALL STATES WHERE LIVE CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER PROMO BET $10, GET $200

NBA OFFER CLAIM OFFER

This NBA bonus is all but a guarantee for new bettors. With the way teams shoot threes in the NBA, there is no way that any game finishes without a made triple. As for the risk-free bet, it carries a much higher potential value than this $200 NBA bonus. Let’s take a closer look at this BetMGM bonus code and figure out how to grab this offer.

Click here to sign up with this BetMGM bonus code and grab this $200 NBA three-point bonus. Click here for a $1,000 risk-free bet instead.

BetMGM Bonus Code Unlocks NBA Promo

This BetMGM bonus code is the easiest way to lock up $200 in bonuses on any NBA game. New players who place a $10 wager on any NBA team will automatically win $200 in bonus credit if either team hits a three-pointer in that game.

For anyone wondering if this is truly a “no-brainer” bet, just look at the numbers. The Washington Wizards are dead last in made threes this year and they still hit more than 10 threes per game.

The modern game of basketball puts an emphasis on the three-point shot. There’s no way any NBA game in 2022 finishes without either team hitting a three-pointer. That’s why this BetMGM bonus code is a no-brainer.

$1,000 Risk-Free Bet

Risk-free bets are straightforward offers that are among the most popular sportsbook promos. While the NBA bonus is a guaranteed way to lock up $200, this $1,000 risk-free bet offers more value for new users.

Players can place their first wager on any available market and this BetMGM bonus code will provide up to $1,000 in insurance. Anyone who loses that first bet will receive a full refund in site credit.

For example, someone who loses on a $500 wager would receive $500 in bonus credit. Essentially, players have a second chance to win big on their first bet.

How to Use This BetMGM Bonus Code

Let’s take a closer look at how to sign up with this BetMGM bonus code. Follow the steps below to claim either offer:

Click here to lock in this $200 NBA bonus. Click here for the $1,000 risk-free bet.

to lock in this $200 NBA bonus. Click for the $1,000 risk-free bet. Create an account by inputting some basic identifying information.

Make a deposit into your account using any of the available banking methods.

Download the BetMGM app to your Apple or Android device.

Place your first bet as a $10 wager on any NBA team OR a $1,000 risk-free bet.

These offers are available in multiple states, mostly recently launching in Louisiana and as part of the NY sports betting and Illinois sports betting markets.

Click here to sign up with this BetMGM bonus code and grab this $200 NBA three-point bonus. Click here for a $1,000 risk-free bet instead.