BetMGM bonus code: get $200 with 1+ NBA 3-pointer

The NBA season is about to enter the final stretch of the regular season and the latest BetMGM bonus code is the easiest way to win a big bonus. With games every single day this week, there are dozens of options for this offer.

New players who sign up with this BetMGM bonus code can bet $10 on any NBA team and win $200 in bonuses if either team hits a three-pointer in that game. This 20-1 NBA odds boost is a complete no-brainer.

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK BETMGM NEW YORK CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER PROMO BET $10, GET $200

NBA OFFER CLAIM OFFER

NBA fans are about to enter the best time of the year. The playoff race is tightening up as teams jockey for a spot in the Play-In Tournament, at the very least. NBA teams in the playoff race are going to have to scratch and claw their way into the playoffs.

NBA bettors, on the other hand, don’t need to fight for this $200 bonus. This BetMGM bonus code is all but a guarantee for new users.

Click here to sign up with this BetMGM bonus code and bet $10 on any NBA team and win $200 if either team hits a three-pointer in that game.

BetMGM Bonus Code Unlocks NBA No-Brainer

This BetMGM bonus code is the easiest way to lock up a $200 bonus this week. New users are eligible for this 20-1 odds boost on any NBA game to have at least one three-pointer. Bet $10 on any team and automatically qualify for this $200 bonus.

If you are wondering how likely it is that this bonus hits, this statistic might put your worries to rest. The Washington Wizards are last in the NBA in made three-pointers and they still hit more than 10 triples per game.

In other words, every NBA team takes and makes a ton of threes. That’s just the way the modern game is played. This BetMGM bonus code gives new users the chance to take advantage of this shift in the game.

How to Redeem This BetMGM Bonus Code

Redeeming this BetMGM bonus code can be done in three convenient steps. Here’s a handy walkthrough to help new players get started:

Click here to automatically apply this BetMGM bonus code. Create your account and make an initial deposit of at least $10.

to automatically apply this BetMGM bonus code. Create your account and make an initial deposit of at least $10. Download the app to your mobile device. This app is available for Apple and Android users.

Place a $10 wager on any NBA team. If either team hits a three-pointer in that game, this $200 bonus is a guarantee regardless of the outcome of your original wager.

NBA Regular Season Heats Up

Remember, this 20-1 three-point boost can be used on any NBA game this week. There are 44 games between Tuesday and Sunday and we expect this bonus to hit in every single game.

Speaking of the NBA slate this week, let’s take a look at the current playoff race. Although the Play-In Tournament seemed gimmicky at first, it’s adding intrigue to the regular season. That’s really all NBA fans can ask for, and the Nets may be the team that ends up in the game.

Click here to sign up with this BetMGM bonus code and bet $10 on any NBA team and win $200 if either team hits a three-pointer in that game.