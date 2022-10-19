BetMGM promo code: get $200 in free bets with 1+ NBA 3-pointer

To celebrate the NBA’s glorious return, new customers can register through our BetMGM promo code and score a massive 20-to-1 payout from a single three-pointer.

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK AVAILABLE IN ALL STATES WHERE LIVE CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER PROMO BET $10, WIN $200!

NBA 3-POINTER BONUS! CLAIM OFFER

The latest BetMGM promo code allows new customers to place $10+ on any NBA game and receive an automatic $200 bonus if either team makes a three-point shot. Click the links and banners throughout this post to activate the welcome offer before it’s gone.

Following Tuesday’s doubleheader, most NBA teams tip off for the first time on Wednesday night. Many of the league’s top superstars are in action, including Kevin Durant, Luka Doncic, Trae Young, and the back-to-back MVP Nikola Jokic. Thanks to BetMGM Sportsbook, a new user can wager on any game featuring these stars and get $200 in free bets if anyone from either team hits from beyond the arc.

Lock in our BetMGM promo code here and get a no-brainer “Bet $10, Win $200” welcome offer for tonight’s NBA action.

Score $200 3-Point Bonus With BetMGM Promo Code

Scoring dominates in today’s NBA, especially from distance. On Tuesday night, the 76ers and Celtics combined for 25 three-pointers, while the Lakers and Warriors hit 26. Last season, teams averaged 10.5 to 14.8 threes per game on 30-40 attempts. All of that is to say BetMGM’s latest promotion is a lock.

Use our links to activate the promo code, complete your registration, and head to the NBA betting market. Finally, place $10+ on any NBA matchup with your first wager. If either team hits a three between the opening tip and the final buzzer, you’ll receive $200 in free bets.

BetMGM’s incredible “Bet $10, Win $200” offer is a must-have for all prospective bettors, not just basketball fans. Not only is the sportsbook handing out a bonus that’s all but guaranteed to hit, but you can still win your initial stake. So if you bet on the Knicks moneyline (+150), you can still win $15 cash off a $10 wager if New York upsets the Grizzlies. But as long as either New York or Memphis hits a three (which they will), you’re still coming out ahead.

Enabling BetMGM Promo Code

BetMGM unveiled this offer specifically for the start of the NBA season. That means this promotion won’t last much longer than the first few games. Therefore, take a moment to review our step-by-step instructions and lock in the “Bet $10, Win $200” three-point promotion:

here to activate our BetMGM promo code. Our links automatically trigger the welcome offer. Clickto activate our BetMGM promo code. Our links automatically trigger the welcome offer.

Select your location and provide all necessary sign-up information.

Deposit at least $10 cash using one of BetMGM’s approved banking methods.

Bet $10+ on any NBA game with your first wager.

Win $200 in site credit if either team makes one three-point shot.

Most BetMGM states are eligible for this exclusive promotion. Click the links within this post to see if you qualify for our BetMGM promo code.

Odds Boosts for Wednesday’s NBA

Check out some of the featured odds boosts on BetMGM, including its latest NBA offerings.

First, all players can grab +150 odds on the Grizzlies, Hawks, and Heat to win. Each team is favored over the Knicks, Rockets, and Bulls, respectively. Each customer can also bet on tonight’s “Lion’s Boost,” which places +400 odds on Luka Doncic scoring 30 or more points and the Mavericks beating the Suns in Phoenix.

Flip a $10+ NBA wager into an easy $200 bonus after one three-pointer when you register using our BetMGM promo code here.