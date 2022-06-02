BetMGM promo code: $1,000 risk-free bet or 3-point bonus for NBA Finals

The NBA Finals tips off on Thursday night with a BetMGM promo code fit for the occasion. The Golden State Warriors are looking to win a fourth championship in eight years. Meanwhile, the Boston Celtics are trying to add another to the trophy case for the first time since 2009.

This BetMGM promo code unlocks a choice for new players. They can opt for a $1,000 risk-free bet to use on any NBA Finals market. Instead of that offer, new users can bet $10 on the Warriors or Celtics and win $200 in bonuses automatically when either team hits a three.

It’s always difficult to predict a Game 1, especially in the NBA Finals. Taking advantage of a risk-free bet or a no-brainer bonus is an easy way for bettors to tilt the odds back in their favor. Let’s take a closer look at how bettors can use this BetMGM promo code.

BetMGM Promo Code’s $1,000 Risk-Free Bet

Risk-free bets are relatively common new-user promos at sportsbooks. BetMGM Sportsbook separates itself by offering a massive $1,000 risk-free bet with a $25 free bet as well.

Anyone who loses on that initial risk-free bet will receive a 100% refund in site credit up to $1,000. In other words, if someone loses a $500 wager on Game 1, this BetMGM promo code will trigger a full refund of $500 in bonus credit.

Players will have a second chance to use this bonus credit on Game 2, the Stanley Cup Playoffs, MLB, or any other game this week. Needless to say, second chances don’t come around very often in sports betting.

Grab an NBA Finals No-Brainer With This BetMGM Promo Code

For new bettors who don’t want to use the risk-free bet, there is another option. Anyone who signs up with this BetMGM promo code will have the chance to grab a $200 no-brainer bonus.

Simply place a $10 moneyline wager on the Celtics or Warriors in Game 1. If either team hits a three-pointer, bettors will automatically win $200 in bonuses.

To put it in perspective, Steph Curry is making close to four three-pointers per game in the playoffs. Remember, all it takes is one three-point make from either team to cash this BetMGM promo. It’s an extra $200 in bonus credit for any player to add to a starting bankroll.

Downloading the App

Signing up with this offer is a breeze. Remember, this promo is only for new users and first-time depositors on BetMGM Sportsbook. Follow these simple steps to get started:

Create an account and make a deposit of $10 or more.

Download the BetMGM Sportsbook app to any mobile device using the App Store or Google Play Store.

Place an initial wager risk-free up to $1,000 OR place a $10 moneyline wager on the Celtics or Warriors.

