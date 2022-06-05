BetMGM promo code: Get $200 on NBA Finals if any player scores

Betting on the NBA Finals can be difficult, but not for anyone who takes advantage of this BetMGM promo code. This offer is a no-brainer bonus that will convert as long as anyone on either team scores a point. If that sounds crazy, it’s because it is.

This BetMGM promo code is unlocking an easy $200 bonus for NBA Finals bettors. Anyone who places a $10 wager on the Celtics or Warriors will qualify for a 20-1 odds boost on any player scoring. As soon as there is one basket, new players will win $200 in bonuses with this promo code.

As the NBA Finals continue, sportsbooks are rolling out bonuses and promos to entice new users. This BetMGM promo code is among the best of the best in that regard. Again, this $200 bonus is going to be a guarantee as soon as anyone scores a basket.

Click here to trigger this BetMGM promo code for a no-brainer NBA Finals bonus. Bet $10 on the Celtics or Warriors and win $200 if any player scores.

BetMGM Promo Code Unleashes No-Brainer NBA Finals Bonus

There is nothing too complicated about this BetMGM promo code. Remember, anyone who signs up with any of the links on this page will automatically trigger this promo.

From there, place a $10 wager on either team. It’s important to note that the outcome of the original wager won’t have any impact on this no-brainer bonus. As long as this game finishes with at least one basket, this $200 bonus is a guarantee.

There is no catch here and no trap door waiting to catch unsuspecting bettors. On the contrary, BetMGM Sportsbook is giving away $200 in bonuses in the hopes that sports bettors choose it as their go-to destination for sports betting. It’s a win-win for both sides.

Redeeming This BetMGM Promo Code

Signing up with this promo is a quick and painless process. In fact, new players can get in on the NBA Finals action with these three easy steps:

Click here to activate this promo code. Create an account and make a deposit of $10 or more to qualify for this bonus.

Download the BetMGM Sportsbook app to any compatible iOS or Android device.

Place a $10 wager on the Celtics or Warriors in Game 2 of the NBA Finals. Win $200 if any player scores a point.

Warriors-Celtics Game 2

It’s early in the NBA Finals, but the Warriors are already facing a must-win game. They dropped Game 1 after the Celtics took over in the fourth quarter. Golden State can’t afford to go down 2-0 with two games in Boston looming.

Meanwhile, the Celtics are playing with house money in Game 2. If they lose, they still managed to shift homecourt advantage in their favor. It’s going to be a pivotal matchup in the Bay Area on Sunday night. Here are the current odds on Warriors-Celtics Game 2 at BetMGM Sportsbook:

Boston Celtics: +4.5 (-110) // Over 215.5 (-110) // +150

Golden State Warriors: -4.5 (-110) // Under 215.5 (-110) // -185

Click here to trigger this BetMGM promo code for a no-brainer NBA Finals bonus. Bet $10 on the Celtics or Warriors and win $200 if any player scores.