BetMGM promo code: get $200 with MLB homer, NBA Finals special

June is off to a fast start with the NBA Finals and MLB action all week long, plus a BetMGM promo code that can be applied to either sport. The Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics are tipping off on Thursday, but there are dozens of MLB games all week long.

New users who sign up with the latest BetMGM promo code will have a choice between two kinds of no-brainer boosts. Bet $10 on any MLB or NBA moneyline to qualify for a 20-1 odds boost on the selected game finishing with 1+ home runs or 1+ three-pointers. New players can also opt for a $1,000 risk-free bet instead.

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK Get your risk-free $1,000 bet today!

CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER PROMO $1,000

FREE BET CLAIM OFFER

Roll into June with a massive bonus. Although the NBA Finals three-point boost is all but a guarantee, this MLB offer is great for baseball fans.

Signing up with the correct links on this page will be enough to automatically activate this BetMGM promo code. Let’s take a closer look at the differences between each offer.

Click here to sign up with this MLB home run boost and bet $10 to win $200 on any game finishing with 1+ home runs. New players can click here instead for the $200 NBA no-brainer bonus.

Grab This BetMGM Promo Code for This MLB Boost

This BetMGM promo code can provide MLB bettors with a massive boost. Anyone who bets $10 on any MLB moneyline will qualify for 20-1 odds on either team hitting a home run in that game. That’s a $200 bonus on top of any potential cash winnings. It’s not the worst way to start things off.

With games all week long in MLB, there is a wide range of options for bettors when it comes to this BetMGM promo code. Obviously, not every MLB game finishes with a home run, but the right team and pitching matchup could help new players cash in on this offer.

BetMGM Promo Code Offers NBA Finals No-Brainer

The MLB boost is a great offer, but this NBA Finals boost this BetMGM promo code unlocks is a complete no-brainer. Every single playoff game this year has featured a made three-pointer.

Do we really expect any of these games to finish without a three-pointer when Steph Curry is playing? Every team takes and makes a ton of three-pointers in the modern NBA game, but the Warriors were the ones who really revolutionized the modern offense.

Downloading the App

Remember, new bettors can opt for a $1,000 risk-free bet instead of either MLB or NBA boost. Here’s a quick breakdown of the sign-up process:

Click on the correct link to lock in any of the three offers. The promo code will be automatically applied. Click here for the MLB boost. Click here for the NBA Finals no-brainer. Click here for a $1,000 risk-free bet.

Create an account and make an initial deposit.

Download the BetMGM Sportsbook app to any iOS or Android mobile device.

Start placing bets on the NBA or MLB.

Click here to sign up with this MLB home run boost and bet $10 to win $200 on any game finishing with 1+ home runs. New players can click here instead for the $200 NBA no-brainer bonus.