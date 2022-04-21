BetMGM promo code is 1 of best ways to bet NBA Playoffs

Place a bet and take a ride with the latest BetMGM promo code. This offer is upping the stakes on the NBA playoffs and the MLB regular season with a massive odds boost for either sport.

New players who sign up with this BetMGM promo code can choose between an NBA or MLB bonus. NBA bettors who place a $10 moneyline wager on any team will win a $200 bonus if either team hits a three in that game. Similarly, MLB bettors who place a $10 wager will win $200 if either team hits a home run.

There are more than a handful of NBA playoff games and dozens of MLB matchups this weekend. That means bettors will have a ton of options to choose from. Pick any NBA or MLB game to use. This BetMGM promo code is a great way to start things off on the right foot.

BetMGM Promo Code for NBA Playoffs

This BetMGM promo code is a complete no-brainer when it comes to the NBA. Every NBA team takes a ton of three-pointers in the modern era. There is no chance that any NBA playoff team goes an entire game without hitting a three-pointer.

Remember, all it takes is one three from either team to lock in this $200 bonus. This is a no-sweat bet because almost every NBA game will have a few three-pointers early on.

The outcome of the original wager will have no effect on this $200 bonus. As long as either team hits a three, this BetMGM promo code will convert the bonus.

Using This BetMGM Promo Code on MLB

The MLB offer is another strong one for new bettors. This BetMGM promo code will give anyone who bets $10 on an MLB moneyline 20-1 odds on a home run in that game.

Again, all new players need is for one person to hit a home run to lock in this $200 bonus. Although home runs are not as prevalent as three-pointers, bettors can look for the right matchup for this bonus.

All it takes is one home run to turn this BetMGM promo code into a winner. Remember, your team could lose by 20 runs, but if either team hits a home run, you go home a winner.

How to Sign Up

Signing up with this offer can be completed in a few easy steps, which we detail below:

Start the sign-up process by clicking on any of the links on this page.

Click here for the NBA offer. Click here to grab the MLB bonus.

After creating an account, make an initial deposit of $10 or more.

Download the BetMGM Sportsbook app to any iOS or Android mobile device.

Place a $10 moneyline wager on any NBA or MLB team. Win $200 in bonuses if there is a three-pointer or home run in your game.

