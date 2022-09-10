BetMGM promo code: wild offers to kickoff football season

The NFL season has finally arrived, and bettors can use a BetMGM promo code for a huge boost after betting on any game on Sunday. Most players can take advantage of a $1,000 risk-free first bet or bet $10, get $200 TD bonus.

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK SIGN UP FOR $1K RISK-FREE BET! CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER PROMO $1,000

FREE BET CLAIM OFFER

Sign up with our links for the BetMGM promo code. After a $10 bet on any NFL game, you will get a $200 bonus if a single touchdown is scored in the game.

There are several key NFL matchups on Sunday, all of which are nearly guaranteed to have one TD. Hard to imagine Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs not finding the endzone on multiple occasions in Arizona.

Click here to sign up with the BetMGM promo code for a $1,000 risk-free bet. Deposit and make a $10 wager on an NFL game for a $200 bonus if a TD is scored right here.

BetMGM Promo Code for a $200 Bonus

Known as the “King of Sportsbooks,” BetMGM will be a popular option for bettors in most states. In addition to regular promotions, you will be earning points for BetMGM Rewards. This allows you to redeem points for free bets and discounts for hotel stays, dinners, shopping, and much more.

Here is a guide on how you can sign up with the bet $10, get $200 offer.

Click here to register for an account with the BetMGM promo code and get a $1K risk-free bet. Grab the TD no-brainer here. Download the BetMGM app. You can bet from anywhere within the KS state lines. Make a deposit of at least $10. Bet $10 on any NFL game.

If a TD is scored in the game you bet on, you will get $200 in bonus money. It doesn’t matter if your bet ends up winning or losing.

NFL Games for the BetMGM Promo Code

Week 1 started on Thursday with the Bills and Rams. There are 14 games on the schedule for Sunday. A good part of early-season action is none of the teams are on a bye. The 1 pm ET slate include the Steelers vs. Bengals, Browns vs. Panthers, and Ravens vs. Jets. Then, several more games are at 4:25 pm ET, including the Chiefs vs. Cardinals.

You can bet on the Buccaneers and Cowboys on Sunday night. When using the BetMGM app, you can watch the game and live bet on the in-game odds. Tampa Bay is a 2.5-point favorite.

Future Bets on the Chiefs

It’s best to get your future wagers in early in the year. Right now, the Chiefs have the third-best odds of winning the Super Bowl at +1000. They are just behind the Bills and Buccaneers. Unfortunately for the Chiefs, the AFC West is going to be an incredibly tough division.

Josh Allen had a great start to the season last night, improving his odds to win MVP. But Jackson Mahomes and Tom Brady are right behind him with odds at +800. Other leaders include Justin Herbert, Aaron Rodgers, and Joe Burrow.

Click here to sign up with the BetMGM promo code for a $1,000 risk-free bet. Deposit and make a $10 wager on an NFL game for a $200 bonus if a TD is scored right here.