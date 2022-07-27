BetMGM promo code offers $200 guaranteed Yankees-Mets bonus

Wednesday’s Yankees-Mets matchup is the biggest game in baseball right now and bettors can win $200 in bonus cash easily with the latest BetMGM promo code. The Mets are the favorites entering this game, which shouldn’t come as a surprise with Max Scherzer on the hill

New players who claim this BetMGM promo code will be eligible for a guaranteed 20-1 payout on the Subway Series or any other MLB game this week. Bet $10 on any MLB moneyline and win $200 in bonus cash regardless of the outcome of the original wager.

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK States: LA, AZ, NJ, PA, IN, CO, MI, VA, TN, IA, WV CLAIM NOW NEW USER OFFER BET $10, WIN $200

MLB BONUS! CLAIM OFFER

This offer gives bettors the chance to hit the ground running this week. This promo will set the stage for bettors to flip this $200 in bonus cash on other MLB games, UFC 277, or niche sports like tennis, soccer, and golf.

BetMGM Sportsbook is a top option for bettors due to its easy-to-use app, comprehensive list of markets, and competitive odds. Let’s take a closer look at the details behind this offer.

Click here to automatically activate this BetMGM promo code for a Yankees-Mets boost. Bet $10 on either team and win $200 in bonus cash guaranteed.

BetMGM Promo Code: Bet $10, Win $200

Guarantees don’t come around very often in sports, let alone in sports betting, but that’s what this BetMGM promo code is offering. Remember, all it takes is a $10 moneyline MLB wager to lock in this $200 bonus.

From there, winners will receive four $50 free bets that can be used on any available market. We expect to see plenty of bettors flip these free bets on other baseball games, but there are plenty of options out there.

In fact, UFC 277 is one of the bigger MMA events of the year. This stacked card features a championship bout between Amanda Nunes and Julianna Peña in the women’s bantamweight.

Activating This BetMGM Promo Code

Activating this BetMGM promo code is a fool-proof way to grab a massive bonus this week. Players who want to get in on the action with this offer can follow these steps to get started:

Click here to start the registration process. This will automatically activate this promo code.

to start the registration process. This will automatically activate this promo code. Create an account by inputting basic information. Make an initial deposit of at least $10.

Download the BetMGM Sportsbook mobile app to any iOS or Android device.

Place a $10 moneyline wager on the Mets, Yankees, or any MLB team. Win $200 in bonus cash.

Yankees-Mets Subway Series

New York City is buzzing with the Yankees and Mets meeting this week. Both teams are in first place in their respective divisions and there are already rumblings about the possibility of a Subway Series in the World Series.

The Mets are putting their best foot forward with Max Scherzer on the hill Wednesday. The Yankees are not following suit. Domingo German is set to start for the Bronx Bombers. Here are the current odds on the Subway Series at BetMGM Sportsbook:

New York Yankees: +1.5 (-140) // Over 7 (-125) // +150

New York Mets: -1.5 (+115) // Under 7 (+105) // -185

Click here to automatically activate this BetMGM promo code for a Yankees-Mets boost. Bet $10 on either team and win $200 in bonus cash guaranteed.