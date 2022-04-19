BetMGM promo code offers Tuesday dual-threat NBA, MLB bonus

The second half of April is one of the best times of the year for NBA and MLB fans, but bettors can go even bigger than normal with this BetMGM promo code. There are dozens of games to choose from in the NBA or MLB this week.

This BetMGM promo code will be automatically applied when using any of the links on this page. This NBA bonus offers new players a 20-1 boost on any game to have 1+ three-pointers. Bet $10 on any team to lock in this offer. This same offer applies to any MLB game. Bet $10 on any MLB moneyline and win $200 in bonuses if either team hits a home run.

The term no-brainer is thrown around a lot in sports betting. Oftentimes, it’s an overused cliché, but that’s not the case here. Every NBA game features tons of three-pointers and every MLB team swings for the fences. This BetMGM promo code can be applied to any NBA or MLB game this week.

BetMGM Promo Code’s NBA Boost

This NBA boost is almost too easy. Players who sign up with this BetMGM promo code and place a $10 moneyline wager on any team in the playoffs will qualify for this 20-1 three-point odds boost.

As long as either team hits a three, this $200 bonus is a guarantee. The outcome of the original wager has no impact on whether or not this bonus converts.

Your team could lose by 100 points, but if either side hits a three-pointer, you are a winner. On the flip side, players who pick a winner on the moneyline can win this $200 bonus in addition to any cash winnings.

Home Run MLB Offer

This MLB offer operates in the exact same way as the NBA one does. Sign up, make a deposit, and place a $10 moneyline wager on any MLB team this week. If either team hits a home run, players will take home $200 in bonuses.

With the emphasis on the long ball in today’s game, this boost brings incredible value to the table. This BetMGM promo code is the key to unlocking this offer for any MLB or NBA game.

Claiming This BetMGM Promo Code

This BetMGM promo code can be redeemed from a computer or mobile device, but for the best overall experience, we recommend downloading the app. Follow these steps to get started:

Start the registration process by clicking on any of the links on this page. Clicking on these links will automatically apply this promo code. Click here for the NBA boost. Click here to lock in the MLB offer.

Create an account by providing basic identifying information.

Make a deposit of at least $10 into your newly-created account.

Download the BetMGM Sportsbook app.

Place a $10 moneyline wager on any NBA or MLB game.

New users can grab an NBA three-point boost by clicking here and automatically applying this BetMGM promo code. Click here for the MLB home-run offer instead.