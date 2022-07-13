Quantcast
Sports

BetMGM promo code triggers Wednesday $200 MLB bonus

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.
By Russ Joy
Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

Most players are focused on baseball betting right now, and the latest BetMGM promo code will provide a boost. First, make a $10+ moneyline bet on any MLB side. After the game is in the books, players will receive a $200 guaranteed bonus payout. To be clear, this is a separate reward that is not tied to the outcome of the bet.

We make it easy to take advantage of this BetMGM promo code for new users. To initiate the process, click any link on this page. Complete the formalities to comply with the terms, place a $10 MLB moneyline wager, and win $200 in bonus cash guaranteed.

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK

AVAILABLE IN ALL STATES WHERE LIVE

CLAIM NOW
NEW PLAYER PROMOBET $10, GET $200
MLB PROMOCLAIM OFFER

There is a nice MLB slate today, so players can go in a lot of directions with this offer. The bonus comes in the form of four $50 free bet tokens. Let’s take a closer look at how new players can grab this offer on the BetMGM Sportsbook app.

Click here to lock in the BetMGM promo code that will generate a $2 s00 free bet bonus. All it takes is a $10 wager on any MLB moneyline to lock in this offer.

BetMGM Promo Code Overview

There is nothing wrong with a sure thing 20-1 profit on a small $10 bet. At the same time, some players will take a more aggressive approach. Let’s say that a player wagers $200 on a team. This has the potential to net a huge cash profit if the bet hits.

However, not much is lost if that team loses. Players are still guaranteed $200 in bonus credit regardless of the outcome of the original wager. This BetMGM promo code is currently available in the following states: NJ, VA, WV, TN, LA, IL, IA, IN, MI, CO, WY, and AZ.

Use the BetMGM Promo Code To Get This Bonus

Check off these boxes to register with BetMGM Sportsbook. It only takes a few minutes to hit the ground running with a guaranteed $200 bonus.

1.) Above all, click one of our promotion activation links to trigger eligibility for the bonus.

2.) Second, follow the directions on the landing page and provide basic identifying information to establish an account.

3.) After that, deposit a minimum of $10 into this newly created BetMGM account.

4.) Next, download the mobile app to any compatible iOS or Android device. The app is available in the App Store or Google Play Store.

5.) The final step is the money shot. Make a $10+ bet on an MLB moneyline to win $200 in bonus credit.

Open Championship Bet Insurance and More

After signing up, all new players will become eligible for a steady succession of bonus opportunities. For instance, right now there is an insurance special for The Open Championship. After opting in, bettors can place a bet on a golfer to win the tournament. If he loses but finishes in the top five, these bettors will receive a free bet refund of up to $25.

Click here to lock in the BetMGM promo code that will generate a $200 free bet bonus. All it takes is a $10 wager on any MLB moneyline to lock in this offer.

Russ Joy

Russ Joy is a commercial editor for XL Media PLC, co-host of Snow The Goalie: A Flyers Podcast, a Flyers writer for CrossingBroad.com, and the Crossing Broad Podcast Network Director. A graduate of West Chester University of PA and California University of PA, Russ is also a husband and father of three. Follow him on Twitter: @JoyOnBroad Email: russell.joy@xlmedia.com

