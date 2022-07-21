BetMGM promo code turns $10 into $200 for Yankees-Astros, Giants-Dodgers

Baseball is back. Today marks the start of the second half of the MLB season, and along with it comes the chance to capitalize on an offer that provides a big bonus. This BetMGM promo code gives new customers a $200 return when they wager $10 today on either the New York Yankees-Houston Astros or the San Francisco Giants-Los Angeles Dodgers game.

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK States: LA, AZ, NJ, PA, IN, CO, MI, VA, TN, IA, WV CLAIM NOW NEW USER OFFER BET $10, WIN $200

MLB BONUS! CLAIM OFFER

Want more out of wagering? This BetMGM promo code grants you $200 when you bet $10 on Yankees-Astros or Giants-Dodgers.

The Yankees and Astros begin the action today for what will be the first of two games. This matchup pits the American League East and American League West division leaders against each other. The day-night doubleheader at Minute Maid Park isn’t the only game you can wager on to get this BetMGM promo code to work for you. Fans of the National League can direct your attention to a clash of west coast rivals. This matchup features the Giants and Dodgers in what will be the final game on today’s six-game slate.

Remember, the perks of the bet $10, get $200 offer will be yours regardless of which of these three games you decide to wager on.

Bet $10, Get $200 with our BetMGM promo code when you click here.

BetMGM Promo Code: MLB Bet $10, Get $200

Bet $10, get $200 is a good way to get started for a two main reasons. First, the return is bigger than the initial wager. Second, the initial wager is small. This combination is hard to match.

Here is how this promotion works. New customers who sign up via the links on this page simply need to wager on either the Yankees and Astros or Giants and Dodgers. A bet of $10 on any of these games will return $200 in free bets. This means regardless of the bet’s outcome, you will be getting something back.

How to Use This BetMGM Promo Code

Here is what you need to know in order to get this promo code to work for you. You must be located in one of the eligible states, including New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Arizona, and more. Beyond that, just follow these easy steps and you will be on your way.

Click here to trigger the bet $10, get $200 BetMGM promo code. Complete the sign up process to register for an account and make your first deposit. Download the BetMGM app on either iOS or Android. Bet $10 on either the Yankees-Astros or Giants-Dodgers. After you have placed this $10 first bet, you will receive $200 in free bets.

Additional Ways to Bet

Remember, your $10 bet to get $200 must be on either of the Yankees and Astros games today, or the Giants and Dodgers game tonight. However, this does not apply to the $200 worth of free bets you will receive. This means you can wager on sports as you please. Should you want to stick to MLB, there are tons of games over the next few days. There is also the option to wager on season-long bets. This includes backing your favorite team to win either their division, league, or World Series.

Once you’re in the app, there is lots more to explore. This includes the promotions section where you can find the latest offers. These range from sports betting guides and bets with boosted odds, to additional sports specials and referral bonuses.

Click here to knock it out of the park with this BetMGM promo code. Simply bet $10 to get $200.