BetMGM promo code: 20-1 UFC 277, MLB bonus this weekend

There is no shortage of options for bettors this weekend when it comes to the latest BetMGM promo code. New players can choose between a big-time bonus in MLB or any UFC 277 fight. In other words, it’s easy to hit the ground running.

This BetMGM promo code will automatically unlock a 20-1 odds boost for new players. Anyone who places a $10 moneyline wager on UFC 277 will win $200 when either fighter lands a punch. As for the MLB part of this promo, players who bet $10 on any MLB moneyline will win $200 in bonus cash when either team scores.

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK States: LA, AZ, NJ, PA, IN, CO, MI, VA, TN, IA, WV CLAIM NOW NEW USER OFFER BET $10, WIN $200

MLB BONUS! CLAIM OFFER

Obviously, it’s impossible for any MLB game to end without a single run scored. There can’t be a scoreless tie in baseball. As for UFC, it’s highly unlikely that a fight ends without a single punch landed.

BetMGM Sportsbook is raising the stakes for the end of July. This is one of the slowest times of the year for sports, but this weekend is jam-packed with easy bonuses.

Click here to bet $10 on UFC 277 to win $200 with the latest BetMGM promo code. Bet $10 to win $200 on any MLB game by clicking here.

BetMGM Promo Code: 20-1 UFC 277 Boost

Signing up and claiming this BetMGM promo code is as easy as 1-2-3. Anyone who takes advantage of this offer will be able to claim a sizable odds boost on UFC 277.

Remember, any new users who place a $10 moneyline wager on any fighter will win $200 in bonus cash if there is at least one punch in the selected fight. As long as the fight doesn’t end on a knee or kick in the first few seconds, this promo is all but a guarantee to cash.

This is one of two big-time promos at BetMGM Sportsbook this weekend.

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK States: LA, AZ, IL, NJ, PA, IN, CO, MI, VA, TN, IA, WV CLAIM NOW NEW USER OFFER BET $10, WIN $200

ADESANYA 1+ PUNCH CLAIM OFFER

Grabbing the MLB Odds Boost

MLB bettors can lock up a guaranteed bonus with this BetMGM promo code. Technically, bettors need to see at least one run before this bonus converts, but that will happen sooner or later.

Even if a game went 30 innings without a run, the two teams are going to keep playing until someone crosses the plate. It’s impossible for an MLB game to officially end in a tie.

How to Sign Up With This BetMGM Promo Code

Signing up and claiming this BetMGM promo code is a quick and painless process. Here’s a quick step-by-step guide to help new players get in on the action:

Click on the appropriate links below to trigger the correct offer. UFC 277 bettors can click here for this 20-1 odds boost. MLB bettors can click here for this guaranteed $200 bonus.

Create an account by filling out the prompts with basic identifying information.

Make an initial deposit using any of the preferred banking methods.

Download the BetMGM Sportsbook app to any iOS or Android device via the App Store or Google Play Store.

Place a $10 wager on any MLB or UFC 277 moneyline to trigger this offer.

Click here to bet $10 on UFC 277 to win $200 with the latest BetMGM promo code. Bet $10 to win $200 on any MLB game by clicking here.