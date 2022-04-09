BetMGM promo code unleashes NBA, MLB, UFC no-brainer bonus

The latest BetMGM promo code is arriving at the perfect time for MLB, NBA, and UFC 273. It’s a massive weekend in the sports world with the NBA playoff race heating up, MLB starting up, and UFC 273 featuring two championship bouts.

New users who sign up with this BetMGM promo code can choose between two no-brainer bets. Bet $10 on any NBA team and win $200 if either team hits a three-pointer. This same promo applies to baseball. Bet $10 on any MLB team and win $200 if either team hits a home run in that game.

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK AVAILABLE IN ALL STATES WHERE LIVE CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER PROMO BET $10, GET $200

NBA OFFER CLAIM OFFER

The NBA version of this promo is the safer bet, but the MLB bonus is very likely. With the way teams emphasize the long ball, there’s a good chance at a home run in every single game. This BetMGM promo code is bringing the heat for a huge weekend in sports.

Click here to sign up with this BetMGM promo code to win a $200 bonus on the NBA. Bet $10 on any team and win $200 in bonuses if either team hits a three-pointer in that game.

BetMGM Promo Code NBA No-Brainer

The NBA component of this BetMGM promo code is the very definition of a no-brainer. Every team in the NBA shoots a ton of three-pointers nowadays. The modern NBA game is predicated on the three-ball. This is good news for bettors.

For reference, the Washington Wizards are the worst three-point shooting team in the NBA. They make the fewest threes per game in the league and they still connect on more than 10 per game. In other words, every NBA game is all but a guarantee to hit with this BetMGM promo code.

How to Grab This MLB BetMGM Promo Code

This MLB BetMGM promo code operates the same way as the NBA one does. Bet $10 on any team and win $200 in bonuses if either team hits a home run in that game.

The best way to do it with this BetMGM promo code is betting on a home-run happy team. MLB is all about the long ball and there are plenty of good options on the board.

The NBA option is more likely, but there is no denying the value of this MLB promo. It’s the opening weekend of baseball and there are plenty of options on the board for bettors.

Downloading the App

This BetMGM promo code offers no-brainer odds on NBA or MLB this weekend. We recommend the app for the best overall experience. In order to get in on the action, follow the steps below:

Click here to sign up with this NBA BetMGM promo code.

to sign up with this NBA BetMGM promo code. Click here to sign up and claim an MLB bonus.

to sign up and claim an MLB bonus. After creating an account, make a deposit of $10 or more to qualify for this bonus.

Download the BetMGM Sportsbook app.

Bet $10 on any MLB or NBA team. Win $200 if there is a home run or three-pointer.

Each of these offers are available in a number of states where BetMGM is available, including New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Arizona, Louisiana, and more.

Click here to sign up with this BetMGM promo code to win a $200 bonus on MLB. Bet $10 on any team and win $200 in bonuses with a home run.