BetMGM promo code unlocks $200 no-brainer three-pointer bonus

The NCAA Tournament has tipped off the first round of action and bettors don’t need a BetMGM promo code to activate an excellent bonus. This new user promo will pay out a $200 bonus if any team in the NCAA Tournament hits a three-pointer. It’s already happened multiple times in each game played thus far. It stands to reason it will happen again when new users sign up.

Prospective bettors who sign up via any of the links on this page won’t need a BetMGM promo code. Doing so will automatically activate the 20-1 odds boost promo.

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK AVAILABLE IN ALL STATES WHERE LIVE CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER PROMO BET $10, GET $200

CBB OFFER CLAIM OFFER

March Madness has already lived up to the hype. Spirited efforts in the early afternoon games on Thursday got the tournament started off on the right foot. Now prospective bettors can cash in on a great promo from BetMGM ahead of the remaining games.

Click here to Bet $10, Win $200 if a team makes a three-pointer in the NCAA Tournament with no BetMGM promo code necessary.

No BetMGM Promo Code Needed to Bet $10, Win $200

Perhaps the best new user promo in all of legal online sports betting comes by way of BetMGM. Any prospective bettor can easily turn a $10 bet into a $200 bonus as long as one unbelievably attainable game event occurs. With BetMGM’s Bet $10, Win $200 three-pointer bonus, bettors can earn a 20x multiplier on their wager if any team in the tournament makes a three-pointer.

If a bettor were to wager $10 on Kentucky (-800) to beat Saint Peter’s (+550) and either team hits a three-pointer, the $200 bonus would convey. In fact, the bonus would convey even if Kentucky were to lose the game. In the event that either team makes a three-pointer and Kentucky wins the game, the bettor would earn a $200 three-pointer bonus plus winnings on the $10 moneyline bet. College basketball teams attempt a crazy number of shots from beyond the arc. As long as at least one team connects from downtown, this $200 bonus will convey.

$1,000 Risk-Free Bet

Bettors looking for a potentially larger payout than the $200 bonus outlined above can throw down a wager of up to $1,000 with a different offer from BetMGM. With this $1,000 risk-free bet promo, bettors can wager up to $1,000 knowing BetMGM will issue a site credit refund if the bet loses.

That means if a bettor were to swing for the fences with a $200 bet on Akron (+325) to beat UCLA (-450), but Akron loses, BetMGM would refund the user’s account with $200 in site credit. This promo gives bettors what amounts to a second chance if their first bet loses.

Click here to get a $1,000 risk-free bet from BetMGM.

Register without a BetMGM Promo Code

New users can get their choice of these BetMGM promos by signing up for a sportsbook account. Here’s how to sign up for a new account:

Click here to sign up.

to sign up. Fill in the required information.

Select a deposit method.

Make your first deposit of $10 or more.

Place your first $10 moneyline bet on any college basketball team.

If any team makes a three-pointer, you will earn a $200 bonus. If your team wins its game, you will earn winnings on the moneyline bet. Bettors in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Louisiana, Illinois, and any state where the app is available can take advantage of this promo.

Bet $10, Win $200 if any team makes a three-pointer without a BetMGM promo code to click here.