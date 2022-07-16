BetMGM promo code: win $200 MLB bonus all day Saturday

Guarantees don’t come around very often in sports betting, but that’s exactly what new players can get with this BetMGM promo code. Baseball fans are in luck this weekend with a full slate of games on Saturday, including marquee matchups like Yankees-Red Sox and Mets-Cubs.

This BetMGM promo code will unlock a 20-1 guaranteed payout for new users. Anyone who creates an account, makes an initial qualifying deposit, and places a $10 moneyline MLB wager will qualify for this bonus. After placing the bet, these bettors will receive $200 in bonus cash, win or lose.

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK AVAILABLE IN ALL STATES WHERE LIVE CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER PROMO BET $10, GET $200

MLB PROMO CLAIM OFFER

This bonus is a guarantee to hit regardless of what happens in the selected game. With that said, there are plenty of options on the board for baseball bettors on Saturday. The latest BetMGM promo code is a sure thing for bettors this weekend. Let’s take a closer look at how new players can take advantage of this incredible offer.

New players can automatically activate this BetMGM promo code by clicking here. After creating an account, place a $10 moneyline MLB wager and win $200 in bonus cash guaranteed.

BetMGM Promo Code Unleashes $200 MLB Bonus

Remember, this bet $10, win $200 offer is only available to first-time depositors. Signing up with any of the links on this page will be enough to trigger this BetMGM promo code.

From there, make a deposit and place a $10 moneyline wager on any MLB team. At that point, this $200 bonus will be a guarantee for new users. This bonus cash will be distributed as four $50 free bets that can be used on a variety of events, including baseball, the final round of The Open Championship, NBA Summer League, and more.

This will give new players a chance to test drive BetMGM Sportsbook before making a significant deposit. Remember, all it takes is a $10 deposit and subsequent wager to get started.

How to Activate This BetMGM Promo Code

Here is a handy step-by-step guide to help new users hit the ground running with this BetMGM promo code. Follow these steps to get started:

Click here to activate this promo code and lock in this offer.

Create an account and make an initial deposit of at least $10.

Using the App Store or Google Play Store, download the BetMGM Sportsbook mobile app to any compatible iOS or Android device.

Place a $10 moneyline wager on any MLB team. Win $200 in bonus cash regardless of the outcome.

What MLB Games to Bet on Saturday

It’s a Saturday in July, which means there are going to be baseball games all day long. That’s the beauty of these summer weekends. But bettors don’t need to be diehard baseball fans to take advantage of this BetMGM promo. This bonus is a guarantee for anyone who places a $10 wager. Here are a few of the big games on the schedule for Saturday:

Twins vs. White Sox

Cardinals vs. Reds

Cubs vs. Mets (doubleheader)

Marlins vs. Phillies

Yankees vs. Red Sox

Angels vs. Dodgers

New players can automatically activate this BetMGM promo code by clicking here. After creating an account, place a $10 moneyline MLB wager and win $200 in bonus cash guaranteed.