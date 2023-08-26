BetMGM college football promo: Start with $1,000 Saturday bet

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

This BetMGM college football promo is rolling out the red carpet for sports bettors this week. There are a few great matchups on tap for college football Week 0, including USC vs. San Jose State.

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK SIGN UP FOR $1K FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. $1,000

FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM OFFER

Activate this BetMGM college football promo for a chance to win big with a $1,000 first bet. Lock in a real money wager on any college football game. Bettors will be eligible for up to $1,000 back in bonus bets if that original wager loses.

Although there are only a few games coming up this weekend, there will be a national championship contender in the mix. USC is ranked sixth in the AP Top 25 Preseason Poll. They should have no problem starting off with a win against San Jose State, but college football can be unpredictable. BetMGM Sportsbook gives bettors the chance to go big on this matchup or any other college football game this weekend.

New players can start with a $1,000 first bet with this BetMGM college football promo. Click here to register now.

BetMGM College Football Promo: Getting Started

Before we dive into all the different games bettors can use this $1,000 first bet on, let’s take a look at how to sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook. Here’s a full breakdown of the registration process:

Click this link to automatically access this offer.

to automatically access this offer. New players can create an account by filling out the required fields with basic identifying information.

Make a cash deposit in the amount you want to place on your first bet.

Download the BetMGM Sportsbook mobile app straight from the App Store or Google Play Store.

Place a $1,000 first bet on USC vs. San Jose State or any other college football game.

Bettors who lose on this initial wager will be eligible for up to $1,000 back in bonus bets.

This is one of the best current sportsbook offers in qualifying states, including the best BetMGM Ohio promo code ahead of a huge Browns-Bengals Week 1 in-state showdown.

Score $1K First Bet With This BetMGM College Football Promo

This BetMGM promo is setting the stage for college football Week 0. Instead of rolling the dice on these games, bettors can start off with a safety net in place. Bettors will have a second chance to win if this first bet loses.

For example, someone who loses on a $500 wager will get $500 back in bonus bets. Given the unpredictability of college football, especially this early in the season, this BetMGM promo is arriving at the perfect time.

Is This USC’s Year?

USC is always one of the biggest teams in college football, but they haven’t been a real national championship contender in a while. Could that be different with Heisman hopeful Caleb Williams under center? Preseason voters seem to think they will be in the mix. This would break a trend of the Trojans missing out on the College Football Playoff. In fact, USC has never made the tournament since its inception in 2014. BetMGM Sportsbook offers a variety of ways to bet on the Trojans this year. Don’t miss out on the chance to start the college football season off right.

New players can start with a $1,000 first bet with this BetMGM college football promo. Click here to register now.

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK SIGN UP FOR $1K FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. $1,000

FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM OFFER

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.