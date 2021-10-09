BetMGM promos deliver in time for packed sports weekend

BetMGM has a number of promos available ahead of and throughout a packed weekend of sports betting action. Whether it’s the MLB playoffs, a loaded college football slate, Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder, or NFL Week 5 games, this weekend features a number of headline-grabbing events, and BetMGM has plenty of promos and bonuses to match the hype.

All new players at BetMGM can grab a no-brainer NFL touchdown bonus in addition to several different parlay boosts and insurances. Meanwhile, bettors can also take advantage of player props bonuses, providing $100s of potential value throughout the weekend.

Be sure to check out the featured Lions Boost that gives strongly enhanced odds on featured events. Saturday’s boost comes on the Penn State vs. Iowa showdown, while the Sunday boost will focus on select NFL Week 5 action.

BetMGM Promo Offers No-Brainer TD Bonus

The best BetMGM promo remains its no-brainer touchdown bonus available for any NFL game. New bettors can sign up, make a $10+ first deposit and then make $10+ moneyline wager on any NFL Week 5 contest. If the team backed goes on to score at least one touchdown, BetMGM will pay a $200 bonus.

It’s worth noting that all 65 NFL games have featured at least one touchdown this season, and of those 65 games, 58 have featured both teams each reaching the end zone at least once. That means teams have scored at least one touchdown in 123 of 130 opportunities entering play Sunday.

While it’s not an absolute lock this bonus will convey, the chances are high — particularly for those who back elite offenses in games that BetMGM oddsmakers believe will see big-time points. Each of the following games have over/unders set at 50+ points this week:

Packers vs. Bengals

Giants vs. Cowboys

Bills vs. Chiefs

Other BetMGM Promos This Weekend

Here’s a look at other notable bonuses available, which stack up among the best sportsbook offers this weekend:

Football bettors can take advantage of the Parlay Plus offer that gives a 40% added profit onto winning parlays with 4-7 legs.

College football bettors can grab same-game parlay insurance of up to $50.

NFL bettors can get the same special with a $25 insurance.

Be sure to check out the risk-free touchdown bet that gives up to $25 back on losing first touchdown-scorer bets.

BetMGM also offers a free-to-play game that asks players to lock in which teams they think will be the highest scorers. This contest offers a shot at up to $50,000.

And in states that currently feature BetMGM’s casino platform, check out the Fury Fight Bet and Get. Earn a $10 freeplay for Bison Fury when placing a $25 wager on the Fury-Wilder fight.

How to Get Started

Those looking to hop into the mix and bet with BetMGM can do so by completing the following simple steps.

to register. Make a first deposit of at least $10.

Place a $10+ moneyline wager on any NFL Week 5 game. If your team scores a TD, you will earn a $200 bonus.

Following that first wager, bet on any standard markets or boosted odds markets.

BetMGM is available in states such as: Pennsylvania, Arizona, New Jersey, Virginia, West Virginia, Indiana, Iowa, Illinois, Tennessee, Michigan, Colorado, and more.