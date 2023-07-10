BetMGM Home Run Derby promo scores $1,000 bet offer

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

This BetMGM Home Run Derby promo will set bettors up for success this week. Go all in on the All-Star break with a massive first bet on the Home Run Derby tonight.

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK $1,000 FIRST BET OFFER!

New players can sign up through any of the links on this page to activate this BetMGM Home Run Derby promo. From there, place a first bet of up to $1,000 on the Home Run Derby or any other game this week. If that bet loses, players will be eligible for up to $1,000 back in bonus bets.

Choose from any of the stars in the Home Run Derby tonight. Pete Alonso is a former winner who is back in the fold, but he’s facing stiff competition with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Julio Rodriguez in the mix. BetMGM Sportsbook is one of the best ways to bet on the action this week. Don’t miss out on the chance to win big.

Click this link to access this BetMGM Home Run Derby promo and start off with a $1,000 first bet.

BetMGM Home Run Derby Promo: Start With $1K Offer

This $1,000 first bet is one of the largest promos available for the Home Run Derby tonight. Bettors can start off with a real money wager on any contestant. Bettors who win will take home straight cash.

However, anyone who loses will receive a full refund in bonus bets from BetMGM Sportsbook. For example, someone who loses on a $750 wager will get $750 back in bonus bets.

It’s worth highlighting the fact that this BetMGM promo is applicable to a wide range of markets, not just the Home Run Derby. Bet on tennis, golf, soccer, and anything else listed in the app.

How to Activate This BetMGM Home Run Derby Promo

Signing up with BetMGM Sportsbook is the first step in activating this Home Run Derby promo. For a full breakdown of the registration process, refer to the detailed outline below:

Click here to begin the registration process. This will redirect players to a sign-up landing page.

to begin the registration process. This will redirect players to a sign-up landing page. Set up a new user profile and input basic sign-up information to create an account.

Download the BetMGM Sportsbook app straight from the App Store or Google Play Store.

Place a $1,000 first bet on any Home Run Derby market. Any losses will be offset with bonus bets.

Home Run Derby Odds

There are tons of different ways to bet on the Home Run Derby at BetMGM Sportsbook. Bettors can place wagers on any player to win the whole thing or props on who wins each round, how many homers players will hit, and more. Pete Alonso is the favorite to win it, which makes sense considering he participates every year. He has the experience and two Home Run Derby wins under his belt. He can tie Ken Griffey Jr. for the most wins in Seattle. That would be historic, but don’t sleep on other sluggers like Julio Rodriguez and Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

