BetMGM Kentucky app: Top-rate sportsbook bonus scores $1,500 first bet offer

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

BetMGM Sportsbook’s reign in Kentucky begins today, so any prospective bettor in the Bluegrass State can enjoy the site’s launch day festivities with a $1,500 first bet on the BetMGM Kentucky app.

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK SIGN UP FOR $1,500 FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. $1,500

FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM OFFER

Create an account and download the BetMGM Kentucky app to score an exclusive $1,500 First Bet Offer. BetMGM will cover a loss of up to $1,500 with a 100% refund in bonus bets.

It’s finally time for “The King of Sportsbooks” to play ball in the Bluegrass State. BetMGM went live in Kentucky earlier today, which means eligible sports fans can wager on NFL games, college football matchups, or anything else on the site’s comprehensive sportsbook at home or on the go. With the BetMGM app, you can place up to $1,500 on any game with your first wager. If it doesn’t win, you’ll get your stake back in bonus bets for more chances to win cash.

Ring in launch day with a $1,500 first bet after registering here and downloading the BetMGM Kentucky app.

BetMGM Kentucky App: Get $1,500 Bet on the House After Registration

The second BetMGM went live this morning, Kentuckians could sign up and place bets on any sport under the sun. Now, as more and more bettors join BetMGM, the site allows them to lock in a cash wager on the house worth up to $1,500.

BetMGM’s $1,500 First Bet Offer is available through our registration links. Click anywhere to begin the sign-up process, then head to the NFL, college football, or another suitable betting market for your first wager. The beauty of the First Bet Offer is that BetMGM protects stakes of any size up to $1,500. Risk $50 on tonight’s Thursday Night Football game in Green Bay, or go all-in with a $1,500 stake on Saturday’s Kentucky-Florida matchup. Any loss triggers a bonus bet refund and second chances at cash winnings.

BetMGM Kentucky App: How to Activate $1,500 First Bet Offer

New customers in Kentucky qualify for the $1,500 First Bet Offer. But before long, BetMGM’s launch week promo will disappear. To ensure your first four-digit wager is on the house, follow our step-by-step registration guide below:

Click here to initiate BetMGM’s registration.

Select your playing area. All eligible bettors must be within Kentucky state lines.

Create an account by inputting essential information, like name and email address.

Fund your sportsbook account with a suitable cash deposit.

Download the BetMGM Kentucky app on your eligible device.

Place up to $1,500 on the NFL, college football, or another qualifying betting market.

Get your stake back in bonus bets (max. value $1,500) after a loss. A win nullifies the First Bet Offer and delivers a standard cash payout.

BetMGM’s bonus bets arrive in five 20% stakes. For instance, a bettor who risks and loses $1,500 earns five $300 bonus bets.

In-App Promos

There are countless benefits to downloading the BetMGM Kentucky app. Bluegrass bettors can score several exclusive daily promotions, like tonight’s SGP insurance or an MLB odds boost. Explore the “Promotions” section after downloading the app to find every active deal on “The King of Sportsbooks.”

Click here to register and download the BetMGM Kentucky app to receive a $1,500 First Bet Offer.

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK SIGN UP FOR $1,500 FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. $1,500

FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM OFFER

BetMGM.com for Ts & Cs. Must be 21+ to wager. KY only. New Customer Offer (If applicable). All promotions are subject to qualification and eligibility requirements. Rewards issued as non-withdrawable bonus bets. Bonus bets expire in 7 days from issuance. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.