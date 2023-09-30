BetMGM Kentucky bonus code: Score $1,500 first bet for UK-Florida, college football

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK SIGN UP FOR $1,500 FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. $1,500

FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM OFFER

A big-time BetMGM Kentucky bonus code offer has arrived in the Bluegrass State, giving new KY customers a shot at $1,500 on the house for Kentucky-Florida and other heavyweight college football games.

BetMGM Kentucky Bonus Code: Kentucky-Florida Bettors Get Up to $1,500 in Bonus Bets

“The King of Sportsbooks” launched in Kentucky on Thursday. To celebrate its arrival, new users who activate our BetMGM KY bonus code links qualify for the following:

$1,500 First Bet Offer

Odds on dozens of props for UK-Florida and other CFB matchups

Exclusive profit boosts and promotions

Points toward BetMGM Rewards

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK SIGN UP FOR $1,500 FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. $1,500

FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM OFFER

BetMGM Kentucky Bonus Code Information

Mobile sports betting received the green light in Kentucky this week. BetMGM, like other online sportsbooks, wanted to reward prospective players with a quality promotion. Its First Bet Offer allows users to place up to $1,500 on any game for their first cash wager. BetMGM will return the stake in bonus bets if the bet falls short.

BetMGM’s bonus bet refunds are split into 20% increments, meaning a $1,500 loss returns five $300 bonus bets. Any qualifying wager below $50 activates a lump-sum bonus bet.

How to Unlock BetMGM Kentucky Promo This Weekend

Any prospective BetMGM user in the Bluegrass State can wager up to $1,500 on today’s college football games without sweating over a loss.

Join BetMGM Sportsbook today by activating our BetMGM Kentucky bonus code links and completing the brief registration below:

Click for our BetMGM KY bonus code

Enter your name, date of birth, and other vital account information.

Deposit cash through any approved banking method.

Place up to $1,500 cash on an eligible betting market.

Receive your stake returned as bonus bets after a loss.

Kentuckians must bet within state lines for the $1,500 First Bet Offer. BetMGM will issue the bonus bets shortly after your qualifying wager loses.

Win or lose, every new Bluegrass State bettor should take advantage of our BetMGM Kentucky bonus code offer for a $1,500 first bet on the house.

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK SIGN UP FOR $1,500 FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. $1,500

FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM OFFER

Kentucky Betting: BetMGM College Football Market

The first Saturday of Kentucky’s mobile sports betting era features several top-notch college football games. Battles between AP Top 25 programs and bitter conference rivals give players many opportunities to win cold, hard cash.

CFB Week 5 Odds

BetMGM’s extensive college football betting market lets players tackle countless props from any game. Bet on the spread, point total, moneyline, and more for a few of the day’s best matchups:

No. 8 USC (-21.5) at Colorado – Noon ET

No. 24 Kansas at No. 3 Texas (-16.5) – 3:30 p.m. ET

No. 13 LSU (-2.5) at No. 20 Mississippi – 6:00 p.m. ET

No. 11 Notre Dame (-5.5) at No. 17 Duke – 7:30 p.m. ET

BetMGM also has several in-app offers. Score a 50% profit boost on a qualifying college football wager, or get your bet back if a CFB parlay loses by one leg.

BetMGM Kentucky Bonus Code: Bet on UK-Florida Game

The timing of BetMGM’s arrival perfectly aligns with one of Kentucky’s most significant rivalry games. The Wildcats welcome No. 22 Florida to Lexington in search of their third consecutive victory over the Gators.

BetMGM has everything KY customers need for Kentucky vs. Florida, including the following props:

Spread Total Moneyline Florida +1 (-110) O 43.5 (-110) +100 Kentucky -1 (-110) U 43.5 (-110) -120

Instead of settling for a -120 moneyline, BetMGM has a pre-game boost on Kentucky’s odds to win. Click the “Lion’s Boost” on the BetMGM homepage to get +125 Kentucky ML odds.

Here are some more places Kentuckians can bet on UK-Florida and other CFB matchups this weekend:

BetMGM.com for Ts & Cs. Must be 21+ to wager. KY only. New Customer Offer (If applicable). All promotions are subject to qualification and eligibility requirements. Rewards issued as non-withdrawable bonus bets. Bonus bets expire in 7 days from issuance. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.