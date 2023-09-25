BetMGM Kentucky promo code: Claim $100 bonus in final days before launch

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

There’s not much time left to unlock the current BetMGM Kentucky promo code offer. Get ready for sportsbook apps to launch in the Bluegrass State by signing up early through our links. When doing so, a code won’t be needed.

Activate the BetMGM Kentucky promo code to secure $100 in bonus bets. These will be ready to use when the app goes live on Thursday, September 28th.

The “King of Sportsbooks” is going to provide Kentuckians with a wide variety of betting options for NFL and college football games. It is arriving in time for NFL Week 4 and Week 5 of the NCAAF season. Kentucky and Louisville fans can live bet during the action. The app is easy to use for beginners, but it has all of the options that an experienced bettor needs.

Click here to unlock the BetMGM Kentucky promo code. Pre-register today to claim $100 in bonus bets.

BetMGM Kentucky Promo Code Unlocks $100 Bonus for NFL/NCAAF

The first NFL game you can bet on will be the Lions vs. Packers. Detroit began their season with a win over Kansas City, giving Lions fans a lot to be excited about. However, they still need to hold off the Packers to win the NFC North. Action picks back up on Sunday with the Bengals vs. Titans, Ravens vs. Browns, Dolphins vs. Bills, and Patriots vs. Cowboys. You can find prop options for Joe Burrow, Dak Prescott, Lamar Jackson, and other players. There is a weekly free game on the promotions tab that gives users the chance to earn a $20 bonus bet.

College betting is legal, so you can bet on the Louisville Cardinals and Kentucky Wildcats. Both teams are undefeated through the first four weeks of the season. Louisville has an ACC matchup with NC State on Friday, September 29th. The Wildcats will be at home on Saturday to face Florida. This will be their first SEC game in what is about to be a tough stretch. It includes Alabama, Georgia, and Tennessee.

How to Activate the BetMGM Kentucky Promo Code

Follow our guide to sign up today on BetMGM Sportsbook. Even though the legal betting age in 18 in the state, you have to be at least 21 years old to sign up.

Click here to activate the BetMGM Kentucky promo code. Enter the info needed to confirm your identity and age to register for an account. Download the BetMGM Sportsbook mobile app on your iPhone or Android and allow for location services.

As soon as the app goes live, you will have $100 in bonus bets to use for NFL and college football games. Customers can also fund their account with multiple different payment methods. All of the options are safe and secure.

Find More Betting Bonuses & Earn Perks with MGM Rewards

There are tons of sports available on BetMGM. In addition to football, odds can be found for baseball, basketball, MMA, hockey, tennis, golf, and much more. All of your wagers will be earning points for MGM Rewards. You can unlock perks through this loyalty program, including betting bonuses and discounts to use for traveling to MGM Resorts across the country,

Pre-register here to activate the BetMGM Kentucky promo code. Sign up early to secure $100 in bonus bets.

21+ and present in Kentucky. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.