BetMGM Kentucky promo code for pre-registration: How to claim early bonus now

As the Bluegrass State revs up for mobile sports betting, “The King of Sportsbooks” has a BetMGM Kentucky promo code offer that rewards early-bird customers with $100 in bonus bets.

Activate our BetMGM Kentucky promo code links before September 28 to unlock BetMGM’s pre-registration bonus. Sign up before the big launch to receive $100 in bonus bets.

Kentucky sports fans have September 28 circled on their calendar. Later this month, eligible bettors in the Bluegrass State will use BetMGM to place bets on their favorite teams and sports. While players can always deposit cash, BetMGM rewards pre-registered players with $100 in bonus bets. Apply those bonus bets after launch day for a shot at withdrawable cash winnings.

Pre-register through our BetMGM Kentucky promo code offer here and tackle BetMGM’s September 28 launch with $100 in bonus bets.

BetMGM Kentucky Promo Code: Get $100 in Bonus Bets with Pre-Reg Offer

BetMGM Sportsbook is one of several online sportsbooks coming to the Bluegrass State. While fans patiently await “The King of Sportsbook” to arrive, they can open an account ahead of time to receive $100 in bonus bets on the house.

Use the links and banners within this post to initiate the pre-registration process. BetMGM’s pre-registration is nearly identical to its standard onboarding process. However, early registration today leads to a special $100 bonus on launch day. While you can only place wagers once the site goes live on 9/28, the $100 can help give new users a great head-start for the busy sports season.

BetMGM’s traditional welcome offers have rarely included guaranteed bonus bets. So, if you’re someone who values an automatic payout, pre-registration is a no-brainer.

How to Pre-Register with BetMGM Kentucky Promo Code

The pre-registration window will last from now until the September 28 launch. Any prospective BetMGM customer in Kentucky can sign up during that period to unlock a substantial $100 bonus. Joining “The King of Sportsbooks” after 9/28 means no reward.

Here’s how to score $100 in bonus bets through BetMGM’s pre-registration offer:

Click here to trigger our BetMGM Kentucky promo code links. Don’t worry about inputting a specific promo code.

Enter your name, date of birth, and other necessary account information.

Allow BetMGM to confirm your playing area with a brief geolocation check.

Download the BetMGM Sportsbook mobile app and log in after the site goes live on September 28.

Receive $100 in bonus bets after completing registration.

Bet Kentucky and Louisville CFB Matchups

Kentucky is one of the lucky states allowing bettors to wager on in-state colleges and universities. As a result, many BetMGM players in the Bluegrass State will flock to the Kentucky and Louisville betting markets once betting is legalized.

The Wildcats close out September with a must-see home game versus Florida. Will Levis led Kentucky to a 26-16 win over the Gators in Gainesville last September. This year, the series shifts to Lexington for an exciting SEC showdown at Kroger Field.

One night before Kentucky-Florida, Louisville headlines a Friday night CFB slate with a road game against NC State. The Cardinals face the ACC rival Wolfpack one day after BetMGM begins operations in Kentucky.

Click here to get an early sign-up bonus worth $100 in bonus bets through our BetMGM Kentucky promo code offer.

21+ and present in Kentucky. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.