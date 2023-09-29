BetMGM Kentucky promo code: Get $1,500 first bet for Louisville, UK games

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

After months of patient waiting, online sports betting has finally arrived in the state of Kentucky, including a new BetMGM Kentucky promo code offer. Residents of the Bluegrass State can now sign up and register with all the best sportsbooks and betting sites on the market.

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK KENTUCKY PRE-REGISTRATION! CLAIM NOW KENTUCKY PRE-REGISTRATION $100

PRE-LAUNCH BONUS BETS! BET INSURANCE!

With this in mind, there are a number of exclusive sign-on bonuses available for download this weekend. By claiming this featured BetMGM Kentucky promo code, new users can unlock up to $1,500 in first bet bonus money.

BetMGM is one of the top-rated sportsbooks in the United States and are expected to be a major player in Kentucky moving forward through the rest of football season. You’re not going to want to miss out on this exclusive sign-up bonus.

Click here to apply our BetMGM Kentucky promo code for a $1,500 first bet you can use on any game this weekend.

BetMGM Kentucky Promo Code: Claim Today for a $1.5k Bonus

Ready to get started with BetMGM Kentucky? You can follow the steps below to instantly create your new account and ensure the $1,500 in first bet bonus money is applied to your profile.

Create your new sportsbook account by signing up with our exclusive BetMGM Kentucky promo code here Enter registration details and information like name, date of birth, last four digits of your SSN, etc. Must be able to confirm that you are physically located in Kentucky Promo code will automatically be applied upon signing up with our featured link Make an initial deposit and bet on the eligible market of your choosing If your bet settles as a loss, BetMGM Kentucky will refund it with in-site bonus bets up to $1,500

BetMGM Kentucky Promo Code: $1,500 First Bet Bonus Explained

New user promotions are one of the best ways to claim extra amounts of bonus cash when it comes to online sports betting, making this offer from BetMGM Kentucky a no-brainer. You can unlock up to $1,500 in bonus bets just from signing up and making an initial bet.

This promotion works like a deposit match, with BetMGM Kentucky insuring your first wager up to $1,500. If your first bet happens to settle as a loss, BetMGM will refund it with in-app bonus bets. You can use these bets to continue wagering on the markets of your choosing.

Claim this BetMGM Kentucky promo code today and kick start your account!

More Ways to Win

If you head over to the promotions section of the app or check out the offers above games on the home screen in the BetMGM app, you’ll find in-app promos. This includes a 50% odds boost token for any college football game this weekend. Both Louisville and the University of Kentucky will be in action, which makes this worth checking out. There’s also a 50% college football odds boost token for NBC Saturday night.

BetMGM.com for Ts & Cs. Must be 21+ to wager. KY only. New Customer Offer (If applicable). All promotions are subject to qualification and eligibility requirements. Rewards issued as non-withdrawable bonus bets. Bonus bets expire in 7 days from issuance. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.