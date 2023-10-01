BetMGM Kentucky promo code: Get $1500 Patriots-Cowboys, Chiefs-Jets bet

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Sign up and redeem the latest BetMGM Kentucky promo code offer to get off to a fast start this weekend. NFL Week 4 is officially underway and this new offer is one of the largest promos on the market. Let’s take a closer look at this offer.

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK SIGN UP FOR $1,500 FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. $1,500

Redeem this BetMGM Kentucky promo code offer to start off with a $1,500 first bet. New players can place a cash wager on any game. If that bet loses, players will be eligible for up to $1,500 back in bonuses.

There are tons of different ways to bet on the NFL this weekend. Week 4 features a ton of great matchups and this BetMGM Sportsbook offer is the perfect way to get started. Go all in on any game with this four-figure promo. Remember, bettors will have a second chance with bonus bets if that original wager loses. This is the first weekend with legal sports betting in Kentucky. Here’s a closer look at this promo.

BetMGM Kentucky Promo Code: Claim $1,500 NFL Bet

This $1,500 first bet is as simple as it gets. Sign up with BetMGM Kentucky and take full advantage of this offer. Any amount up to $1,500 will be completely covered. It’s hard to overstate the value of this new user promo for Kentucky bettors.

For instance, someone who loses on a $500 bet will get $500 back in bonuses. Choose any amount and any NFL game today. The power is in the hands of the players when it comes to this BetMGM Kentucky promo. The flexibility of this offer is unmatched.

How to Activate This BetMGM Kentucky Promo Code

Signing up and activating this offer is the key to getting started with BetMGM Sportsbook in Kentucky. We recommend downloading the app to any compatible iOS or Android device. Here’s a complete breakdown of the registration process:

Click this link to sign up and claim this offer. Bettors can bypass the need to manually enter a promo code by signing up with the links on this page.

Make a cash deposit in the amount you want to place on your first bet.

Lock in a first bet of up to $1,500 on any NFL game today. Players who lose on that initial wager will be eligible for a refund in bonus bets.

Betting on NFL Week 4

There are tons of different ways to bet on the NFL with BetMGM Sportsbook in Kentucky this weekend. First things first, take advantage of this $1,500 offer. However, there are other ways to win. We recommend checking out the same game parlay options for the NFL. Bettors can combine multiple bet legs into one high-potential payout. These types of bets are tough to win, but they can be a fun way to spice things up.

21+ and present in a state with legal gambling? Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.