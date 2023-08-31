BetMGM Kentucky promo code: How to claim $100 bonus bets Thursday

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

New bettors can start reaping rewards with this new BetMGM Kentucky promo code offer. Sports betting is coming to Kentucky soon, but this is an opportunity to set yourself up with bonus bets.

Anyone who pre-registers with this BetMGM Kentucky promo code offer will activate an early bonus. New players will receive a $100 bonus to use when sports betting launches on September 28, 2023.

The Bluegrass State will be the next state to officially launch online sports betting. Although bettors in the state will need to wait a little bit, launch day is coming soon. Kentucky is set to get the green light in late September.

Once sports betting is live, bettors will be able to start placing bets on the NFL, college football, MLB, tennis, soccer, golf, and any other available market in the BetMGM Sportsbook app. We recommend signing up early and collecting bonus bets while you still can.

Click this link to access this BetMGM Kentucky promo code offer and start with $100 in pre-registration bonuses.

BetMGM Kentucky Promo Code: Start With $100 Pre-Registration Bonus

There aren’t many hurdles to jump when it comes to this BetMGM Kentucky promo. In fact, bettors won’t even need to input a promo code to unlock this offer.

Signing up before the state’s official sports betting launch is the only requirement for bettors. Create a new account by providing some basic information on BetMGM Sportsbook. After setting up a new user profile, all that’s left to do is wait.

Once sports betting is live, bettors will have $100 in bonuses to use on a wide range of markets. We expect to see a lot of interest around the NFL Week 4 matchups and college football this weekend.

Signing Up Early With This BetMGM Kentucky Promo Code

It’s important to follow this step-by-step guide to create a new account with BetMGM Kentucky. Here’s a complete walkthrough of the pre-registration process in the Bluegrass State:

Click on any of the links on this page to automatically activate this offer, including here.

Remember, there is no need to manually input a promo code or bonus code for this offer.

Set up a new account by filling out the required fields with the necessary sign-up information.

Receive $100 in bonuses to use on any available market after Kentucky launches sports betting.

Sports Betting is Ready to Launch in Kentucky

Sports betting is coming to Kentucky sooner rather than later. In fact, we have a firm date in place — September 28, 2023. Although bettors will need to wait a few weeks to start placing wagers, this gives ample time to pre-register. We recommend taking advantage of this early sign-up bonus while it’s still around.

New bettors can also download the BetMGM Sportsbook app while they wait for the green light. The easy-to-use app is available for direct download from the App Store or Google Play Store. These next few weeks are an opportunity to start figuring out how the app works. The user-friendly interface makes it a breeze to sign up and start playing.

BetMGM.com for Ts & Cs. Must be 21+ to wager. KY only. New Customer Offer (If applicable). All promotions are subject to qualification and eligibility requirements. Rewards issued as non-withdrawable bonus bets. Bonus bets expire in 7 daysfrom issuance. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.