BetMGM Kentucky promo code: No deposit needed for $100 pre-launch offer

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Sportsbook apps will launch in two weeks, and the best BetMGM Kentucky promo code offer is available now to new users who pre-register through our links. Unlock this instant bonus to immediately start betting on NFL and college football games. The “King of Sportsbooks” has additional promos, a wide range of markets, and an excellent rewards program.

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK KENTUCKY PRE-REGISTRATION! CLAIM NOW KENTUCKY PRE-REGISTRATION $100

PRE-LAUNCH BONUS BETS! BET INSURANCE!

Sign up early to activate the BetMGM Kentucky promo code. You will receive $100 in bonus bets that will be ready on September 28th.

When the app goes live, you can start using bonus bets for Week 5 of the NCAAF season. UK and UofL both have matchups you can bet on. The first day of online betting includes a Thursday Night Football matchup between the Lions and Packers. BetMGM has in-game odds and a large selection of player props.

Click here to unlock the BetMGM Kentucky promo code and pre-register for an account. Get $100 in bonus bets by signing up early.

BetMGM Kentucky Promo Code Unlocks $100 Bonus for NCAAF

Louisville has a game on Friday, September 29th. It will be an ACC matchup against NC State. This will be their last chance to prepare for their game against No. 9 Notre Dame in Week 6. Kentucky is in a similar situation. They play Florida on Saturday, September 30th. The following week will be they will be in Athens to take on No. 1 Georgia.

All of your wagers on BetMGM Sportsbook will be going toward MGM Rewards. Customers can earn various sports betting perks and discounts for traveling. This is a tiered loyalty program, so your status will determine what perks are available to you. In addition to college football and the NFL, you can bet on the PGA, UFC, and MLB.

Pre-Register Today to Activate the BetMGM Kentucky Promo Code

This offer is available to all new customers in Kentucky. It only takes a few minutes to pre-register for claim this $100 bonus. Follow our guide to get started before this offer expires.

Click here to activate the BetMGM Kentucky promo code. Sign up by entering your full name, physical address, email, and the last four digits of your SSN. Bettors have to be at least 21 years old. Download the BetMGM Sportsbook app for your iPhone or Android and enable geolocation. You will be able to wager from within the KY state lines.

When the app goes live, you can immediately start using your $100 bonus to bet on NFL and college football games. Be sure to check the promotions tab for additional offers and free contests.

Pick Your Favorite NFL Team on the BetMGM Sportsbook App

Customize your experience by selecting your favorite NFL team on the BetMGM app. It will display the odds for the team you select on the home page, giving you easy access to the games you care about.

BetMGM will be available for NFL Week 4. After the Lions vs. Packers on Thursday night, you can bet on a full slate of games on Sunday. There is a guide on BetMGM that explains spreads, totals, props, parlays, and other types of wagers.

Click here to unlock the best BetMGM Kentucky promo code offer today. Pre-register to secure a $100 bonus for NFL and college football games.

21+ and present in Kentucky. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.