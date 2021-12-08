BetMGM Louisiana Promo Code Activates $200 Pre-Registration Bonus

Lousiana online sports betting is expected to launch in the coming weeks and prospective bettors will not need a BetMGM Louisiana promo code to activate an incredible pre-registration bonus. While the folks at BetMGM Louisiana are a bit later to the enter the pre-registration fray, they’re making the wait worth it for prospective bettors in the Pelican State.

Bettors won’t need a BetMGM Louisiana promo code to get a $200 pre-registration bonus from the sportsbook. This bonus is worth twice as much as those being offered by industry competitors.

This pre-registration bonus will show up in a user’s account as soon as BetMGM Louisiana officially launches. Although the sportsbook isn’t the first to offer a pre-registration bonus, this $200 offer represents the most lucrative offer thus far. BetMGM Louisiana is also expected to launch as soon as Louisiana online sports betting goes live, giving users the chance to use that bonus on Day 1.

No BetMGM Louisiana promo code needed for $200 bonus

The early bird gets the worm. In this case, the early Pelican State bettor gets the $200 bonus. It might not be quite as catchy, but a free $200 bonus is a great starting point for any prospective bettor. Players who complete the pre-registration process can earn what is effectively free money in the form of site credit.

This site credit bonus will appear in a bettor’s account once BetMGM Louisiana goes live in the Pelican State. Keep in mind that clicking on any of the links on this page will activate the offer with no BetMGM Louisiana promo code necessary.

Promos and odds boosts

BetMGM offers a wide array of promos and odds boosts, both of which are updated every day.

Parlay Plus

BetMGM users who opt-into the Parlay Plus promo can get up to 40% more in profit on winning parlays that qualify for the promotion. Bettors who build a four-leg parlay can get a profit boost of 15% in Free Bets if the parlay wins. The max profit boost available is 40%, which can be earned if a bettor’s seven-leg parlay wins.

One Game Parlay Insurance

College football bettors can earn up to $50 back in site credit if their one game parlay bet loses. On the NFL side, bettors can get up to $25 back in site credit if a qualifying one game parlay bet loses.

Odds boosts

One area in which BetMGM has stood out from the pack is in its daily odds boosts. Virtually every available game in any major league has at least one odds boost or a same game parlay component. Bettors can also keep an eye out for the sportsbook’s Lion’s Boost, which is a notable boost offered by BetMGM.

How to get a $200 pre-registration bonus without a BetMGM Louisiana promo code

Any prospective bettor in the Pelican State looking to get a free $200 bonus just for pre-registering can do so without a BetMGM Louisiana promo code. Simply follow these steps to claim your bonus:

to pre-register. Fill in the requested information to complete the process.

As soon as BetMGM Louisiana officially launches, bettors who access their account and make a first deposit of $10 or more will have access to their $200 pre-registration bonus, which can be used on any game, team, or league.

