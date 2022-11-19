BetMGM Maryland bonus code: get $200 pre-launch offer this weekend

The pre-registration window for Maryland is open, so take advantage of our exclusive BetMGM Maryland bonus code promotion to head into next week’s launch with a substantial free-bet bonus.

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK Maryland PRE-REGISTRATION! CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER PROMO $200

MARYLAND PRE-REGISTRATION CLAIM OFFER

Eligible Maryland customers can tackle the upcoming sports betting launch with our BetMGM Maryland bonus code promotion. Sign up through our links to claim $200 in free bets before the site goes live in the Old Line State.

Early next week, Maryland sports fans will finally be able to place legal bets online. However, the early-bird bettors who took advantage of BetMGM’s pre-registration offer will bet on Thanksgiving NFL, the World Cup, and much more with a generous $200 bonus.

Lock in a $200 pre-registration bonus with our BetMGM Maryland bonus code here.

BetMGM Maryland Bonus Code Nets $200 Pre-Registration Bonus

Before we gather around the table for Thanksgiving, qualified Maryland residents can bet on the NFL, World Cup, and more. Until then, “The King of Sportsbooks” incentivizes prospective players to sign up before the big launch.

First, create a new BetMGM account through the links in this post. Each link activates the pre-registration promotion on your behalf, which means all you need to do is fill out any required information. Once BetMGM officially goes live in MD, every pre-registered player will score a guaranteed $200 in free bets.

It’s one thing to add to your bankroll on launch day. However, securing free bets before the site goes live is entirely different. As soon as BetMGM Maryland is active, use your free bets to earn real cash for the busy sports schedule ahead.

Applying Our BetMGM Maryland Bonus Code

Since the pre-registration window will close in a few days, Maryland customers are running out of time. Follow our step-by-step instructions below to unlock BetMGM’s $200 pre-registration bonus ahead of next week’s highly-anticipated launch:

here to trigger our BetMGM Maryland bonus code. Since there’s no official bonus code, use the links to accept the pre-registration offer. Clickto trigger our BetMGM Maryland bonus code. Since there’s no official bonus code, use the links to accept the pre-registration offer.

Fill out all of the required sign-up information.

Open BetMGM Sportsbook on launch day to complete your account registration.

Receive $200 in free bets. BetMGM will send one $50 free bet every week for four weeks.

Eligible customers must be inside state lines to place bets on launch day. However, they can pre-register with our BetMGM Maryland bonus code from anywhere.

NFL and World Cup Betting

Maryland picked the right time to launch mobile sports betting. Once users lock up their free-bet bonus, they can aspire to win cold, hard cash on several must-watch events across the sports world.

NFL Week 12 opens on Thursday with a Thanksgiving tripleheader. Turkey Day football opens with Bills-Lions, then shifts to Dallas for Giants-Cowboys, then finishes in Minnesota for Patriots-Vikings. The Thanksgiving trio sets the tone for the rest of the weekend schedule, where Maryland bettors can place bets on the Ravens and Commanders for the first time.

Next week also marks the start of the FIFA World Cup. While multiple matches are worthy of attention, Friday’s USA-England contest is one of the most anticipated games in recent memory. The U.S. men’s national team is a significant underdog against the British, although the Americans are 1-0-1 against England in World Cup history.

Click here to secure $200 in free bets after pre-registering with our BetMGM Maryland bonus code.