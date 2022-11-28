BetMGM Maryland promo code: end November with $1K in bet insurance

New bettors can get off to a fast start with this BetMGM Maryland promo code offer by betting on the NFL, World Cup, NBA, and more. The Steelers and Colts will meet on Monday Night Football to close the book on NFL Week 12. Given the amount of sports action, it’s safe to say that November is ending with a bang.

This BetMGM Maryland promo code offer is the easiest way to lock in up to $1,000 in first-bet insurance. Any losses on that initial wager will trigger an automatic refund in free bets. Essentially, this promo provides new players with another chance if that first bet loses.

Although the Steelers and Colts are on the outside looking in at the AFC playoff picture, they are both intriguing teams. Monday Night Football is putting a bow on Week 12, but there are tons of other options for Maryland bettors as well. BetMGM Sportsbook was one of the first apps to launch in Maryland and it is quickly becoming a top option on the market.

BetMGM Maryland Promo Code: $1K in Bet Insurance

Bet insurance is a unique kind of new-user promo because it provides players with a ton of flexibility. Choose any game on tap for this week. Obviously, we expect to see a ton of interest in Monday Night Football, but there should be something for every sports fan.

The second aspect of flexibility when it comes to this BetMGM Maryland promo is in the wager itself. Bettors will receive 100% in backing on any wager up to $1,000. For example, someone who loses on a $250 first bet will receive $250 back in free bets.

BetMGM Maryland is going all-in for the end of November with this promo. Don’t miss out on the chance to start things off big in Maryland.

How to Enable This BetMGM Maryland Promo Code Offer

Enabling this BetMGM Maryland promo is a seamless process. In fact, bettors won’t even need to manually enter a promo code when signing up with any of the links on this page. Follow these steps to get started:

to start the registration process from a computer or mobile device. Create an account and make a cash deposit through any of the secure banking methods.

Download the BetMGM Sportsbook app directly from the App Store or Google Play Store.

Place a bet of up to $1,000 on any market this week with full bet insurance.

If your bet loses, you will receive free bets to cover the loss up to $1,000.

Bet on Monday Night Football Tonight

Monday Night Football is here to finish the NFL week off right. The Steelers and Colts might not be legitimate playoff contenders, but they have shown some fight in recent weeks. BetMGM Sportsbook has the Colts as slight favorites at home, but this game could go either way. Here’s a quick look at the odds on this Colts-Steelers Monday Night Football matchup:

Pittsburgh Steelers: +2.5 (-110) // Over 39.5 (-110) // +120

Indianapolis Colts: -2.5 (-110) // Under 39.5 (-110) // -145

