BetMGM Maryland promo code: $1,000 bet insurance for Pats-Cardinals MNF

Monday Night Football is an ideal time for new Maryland customers to tackle NFL action with our exclusive BetMGM Maryland promo code offer.

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK Maryland REGISTRATION! CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER PROMO $1,000

MARYLAND REGISTRATION BET INSURANCE!

New users applying our BetMGM Maryland promo code will score a fully-insured $1,000 bet on any game. Bet on any upcoming NFL matchup, including the Week 14 finale between the Patriots and Cardinals.

Online sportsbooks like BetMGM began operating in Maryland on November 23. Since the state’s successful launch, many new users have wagered (and won) on NFL football, the NBA, World Cup, and much more. As we enter the final weeks of football season, BetMGM is keeping the good times rolling with its launch-day welcome offer: $1,000 first-bet insurance.

Activate our BetMGM Maryland promo code here and claim a $1,000 first bet on NFL Week 14 and more.

BetMGM Maryland Promo Code Delivers $1K Bet Insurance

For many prospective Maryland bettors, this week marks the first time they’ve ever placed a legal wager. What better place to start than BetMGM, where every new user can secure a full refund after a loss?

Less than three weeks after launch day, BetMGM still offers Maryland customers a $1,000 first bet. After completing registration, place your first cash bet on the NFL or another betting market like the World Cup, NBA, and NHL. If you don’t get the expected result and your wager settles as a loss, BetMGM will swoop in and offer free bets and more chances to win cash.

Whether you’re betting $1,000 or $10, having a security blanket like BetMGM shouldn’t be underestimated. It’s no wonder BetMGM is known as “The King of Sportsbooks” to both casual and hardcore bettors.

Applying Our BetMGM Maryland Promo Code

Maryland’s recent sports betting launch prompted BetMGM to create an exciting welcome offer. However, new users won’t always be able to bank on first-bet insurance upon registration.

Here’s how to grab a fully-backed bet worth up to $1,000 this weekend:

Click here to trigger our BetMGM Maryland promo code. Our links activate the welcome offer on your behalf.

Enter each required piece of sign-up information and complete your registration.

Deposit enough cash to cover your first bet (min. $10).

Place up to $1,000 on any NFL Week 14 game or something from another betting market.

Get a free-bet refund after a loss.

BetMGM divides its free-bet refund into five stakes. So after applying our BetMGM Maryland promo code and losing a $1,000 wager, a bettor would receive five $200 bets to use however they see fit.

Patriots-Cardinals Kicks off the Week

NFL Week 15 kicks off Thursday night between the 49ers and Seahawks, but first, the Patriots and Cardinals will wrap up Week 14 action. New England comes in as a 2.5-point favorite over Arizona, and will look to climb back over the .500 mark and keep pace in a tightening AFC postseason picture. Players will have access to special odds boosts and same-game parlays, and can bet on other markets like the game total (43.5 points) or moneyline (New England -135/Arizona +115).

Click here to secure $1,000 first-bet insurance through our BetMGM Maryland promo code.