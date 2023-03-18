BetMGM Massachusetts bonus code: $1,000 first bet offer for UFC, NBA, college hoops

This can be a very profitable weekend with many March Madness games on tap, and the BetMGM Massachusetts bonus code offer will give you a major advantage.

When you apply the BetMGM Massachusetts bonus code that we share on this page, you will be in on the March Madness first bet offer. Your initial bet will be protected, and you will get up to $1,000 in bonus bets if you lose.

Visit BetMGM.com for Terms and Conditions. 21 years of age or older to wager. MA Only. New Customer Offer. All promotions are subject to qualification and eligibility requirements. Rewards issued as non-withdrawable bonus bets. Bonus bets expire 7 days from issuance.

At 12:10 ET, South Region action get underway at Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. The first game will feature upset minded Furman against the Aztecs of San Diego State. That game is televised on CBS, and they will carry Duke and Tennessee in the next time slot. At 5:15, Midwest top-seed Kansas will take the floor against Arkansas in Des Moines. There are games all evening as well, and you can target any matchup on the schedule with this promotion.

BetMGM Massachusetts bonus code for Saturday NCAA games

This offer is straightforward, but we will summarize the terms to highlight the key takeaways. First, it is available to first-time users only. Secondly, you can wager any amount up to $1,000, and the same terms will apply. A win will generate a cash payout like any other winning bet. If you lose, you get another chance with bonus bets that are equal to the amount of the initial wager.

When you are placing the bet, you can consider different pre-game markets. As we have stated, all games are included. You have the same flexibility if you receive the bonus bets. When you win one of the bets, you receive a payout in withdrawable cash, so these are real money wagers.

Activate the BetMGM Massachusetts bonus code

This will provide instant eligibility for the reward.

or one of the others that we are providing today. This will provide instant eligibility for the reward. Then, when you arrive on the landing page, follow the prompts to set up your account. After your personal info has been entered, your location will be verified. To comply with gaming laws, they have to confirm that you are physically in Massachusetts.

Thirdly, if you have not already done so, download the app. Mobile betting is a big part of the experience, and when you have it, you will be informed about in-app bonuses.

After that, ask yourself how much you are going to bet and make a deposit. It’s easy to fund your account, because all the typical methods are accepted.

Finally, bet as much as $1,000 on any game. You will be paid in cash if you win, and you will get a refund in bonus bets if you lose.

Rewards, bonuses, and more

As time goes on, your account will provide value on multiple levels. To begin with, there is an BetMGM Rewards program that gives players something back for their patronage. In addition, there are ongoing bonus offers for established players, including bonus bets, contests, and proposition specials.

The BetMGM Massachusetts bonus code will lock in the $1,000 first bet offer for Saturday March Madness games.

