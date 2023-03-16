BetMGM Massachusetts bonus code AMNY1000: $1,000 first bet for Thursday CBB

BetMGM is coming in hot for March Madness with a BetMGM Massachusetts bonus code offer promising new users a first bet worth up to $1,000 on the house.

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK Visit BetMGM.com for Terms and Conditions. 21 years of age or older to wager. MA Only. New Customer Offer. All promotions are subject to qualification and eligibility requirements. Rewards issued as non-withdrawable bonus bets. Bonus bets expire 7 days from issuance. In Partnership with MGM Springfield. Play it smart from the start with GameSense. GameSenseMA.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org. CLAIM NOW

$1,000

FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM OFFER

New customers who activate our BetMGM Massachusetts bonus code offer will score the latest $1,000 First Bet Offer for the NCAA Tournament. Sign up through the links and banners within this post and get a full refund in bonus bets if your qualifying stake settles as a loss.

Thursday marks the start of the NCAA Tournament’s Round of 64. As buzzer-beaters and upsets take over the sports world, new Massachusetts bettors can watch the Big Dance stress-free. Thanks to our promo links, BetMGM covers any initial bet on the tournament up to $1,000, meaning a loss won’t leave you empty-handed during the first round.

Click here to secure the $1,000 First Bet Offer for March Madness with our BetMGM Massachusetts bonus code offer.

Get $1K First Bet Offer for NCAA Tournament with BetMGM Massachusetts Bonus Code Links

While every user would prefer to win instant cash on their first tournament wager, BetMGM lets Bay State bettors stay in the game with a full refund and several more chances to net a big payday. The $1,000 First Bet Offer protects initial bets with a bonus bet refund of up to four figures, something every losing bettor can get behind.

First, click the links and banners within this post to activate the offer. Once you’re ready to play, throw up to a grand on a spread, point total, moneyline, or any other market pertaining to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament. While a win will return every dollar of expected cash profit, a loss triggers fully-refunded bonus bets equal to your qualifying wager.

BetMGM Massachusetts Bonus Code Instructions

The clock is clicking toward the Round of 64, which means eligible customers are almost out of time to register before tip-off. Here’s how new Massachusetts users can tackle March Madness with the new $1,000 First Bet Offer:

Click here to trigger the BetMGM Massachusetts bonus code offer. Our links activate the bonus code on your behalf.

Fill out all necessary sign-up information and create an account.

Confirm you’re within Massachusetts borders with a brief geolocation check.

Deposit enough cash to cover your initial wager.

Place up to $1,000 on any NCAA Tournament betting market, like the spread or point total.

Receive fully-refunded bonus bets worth your original stake (max. $1,000) after a loss.

Last Chance to Join Free $10 Million Bracket Challenge

BetMGM’s bracket challenge is a definitive upgrade over your office pool. Not only is it free for all customers, but the payout potential is enormous.

Fill out your bracket before the games tip-off this afternoon, then sit back and hope for the best. Once the last team standing cuts the nets, the participant with the top bracket will win a guaranteed $100,000 cash prize. Meanwhile, a perfect bracket will net a player $10 million.

Click here to activate our BetMGM Massachusetts bonus code offer and take advantage of the new $1,000 First Bet Offer for the NCAA Tournament.

