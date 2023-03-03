BetMGM Massachusetts bonus code: Claim $200 bonus bets before launch next week

The legal online sports betting launch is going down a week from today, and the BetMGM Massachusetts promo code offer will give you a lift from the start.

When you take advantage of this BetMGM Massachusetts promo code offer, you will receive $200 in bonus bets. You can use these wagers when the sportsbook is open for business next week.

All along, regulators were targeting March 10 as the launch date, and they are right on schedule. Next weekend will culminate in Selection Sunday for the NCAA basketball tournament. The timing is definitely right, because this is one of the best betting events of the year. With this promotion, you will be ready to pounce on day one without reaching into your pocket.

BetMGM Massachusetts promo code offer summary

Let’s look at the key details so you fully understand this promotion. First, it is counterintuitive to accept that you are getting this type of reward with no commitment. This is understandable, but there are no surprises in the fine print. You simply register your account in advance, and you get the $200 in bonus bets no questions asked.

You will be able to make these wagers as soon as the sportsbook is officially open for business. These bets can be placed on any sporting event that is listed. In addition to college basketball, you can bet on NBA games, hockey games, and any other sporting event. Different pre-game bet types are available as well under the terms.

Lock in this BetMGM Massachusetts promo code offer

When you complete this quick and easy process, you will receive your $200 in bonus bets that will become usable on launch day:

Before you do anything else, click this link. This will trigger the promo code automatically, and no manual entry will be required. You will be opted in and eligible when you reach the registration page.

After that, your bonus bets will be a done deal. They will be in your account and ready to use on March 10 when the rollout is official.

Finally, if you are using a laptop or desktop to sign up on the website, get the mobile app. The freedom to bet when you are on the move is the obvious benefit, and there’s something else. Certain promotions may only be available through the app, so you will always be in the loop when you have it.

Special offers for established players

Your account will continue to provide value after you accept your pre-launch reward. After you place a cash bet, you will become a standard user. From that point forward, you will receive special offers for established players that help you build your bankroll in one way or another.

There can be bonus bet offers, parlay specials, and other limited time promotions tied to events of interest. In addition, you can participate in the BetMGM Rewards program. Every time you make a bet, you will receive points. When they accumulate sufficiently, you can redeem them for hotel resort stays, shopping credit, comped meals, and other perks.

Click here to take advantage of the BetMGM Massachusetts promo code offer that secures $200 in bonus bets.

