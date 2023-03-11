BetMGM Massachusetts bonus code: Launch updates for best offers this weekend

With “The King of Sportsbooks” beginning its reign in the Bay State, our BetMGM Massachusetts bonus code promotion lets new BetMGM customers bet on conference tournaments, Team USA, and more with up to $1,000 on the house.

Our BetMGM Massachusetts bonus code links trigger the $1,000 First Bet Offer for eligible Massachusetts bettors. Players who join BetMGM Sportsbook this weekend will get a complete refund in bonus bets if their initial wager of up to $1,000 settles as a loss.

BetMGM went live in Massachusetts on Friday, just four days before the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament. Before the madness ensues, prospective Bay State bettors can score sizable payouts on any conference tournament game, including the ACC Final between Duke and Virginia and the Big 12 Final featuring Kansas and Texas. New Massachusetts players who register through this post can bet up to $1,000 on college hoops, NBA games like Celtics-Hawks, or Team USA’s World Baseball Classic showdown with Great Britain, and receive a total bonus bet refund if necessary.

Activate our BetMGM Massachusetts bonus code offer here and score up to $1,000 in bonus bets if your opening wager on any game settles as a loss.

Online sports betting is long overdue in Massachusetts. Whether you’re itching to bet on the local teams or are interested in more national events, BetMGM has many betting markets and endless ways to win cold, hard cash.

The site’s $1,000 First Bet Offer will allow new users to grow their bankroll while limiting the risk of losing. Once you sign up through this post, place your first cash wager on a sport like college basketball or the NBA. Find the spread, point total, or moneyline you like most and hope for the best. While every bettor prefers a cash payout, a loss of up to $1,000 returns bonus bets totaling your qualifying. Think of the First Bet Offer as BetMGM’s version of redemption.

Enabling BetMGM Massachusetts Bonus Code Offer

The launch day festivities will eventually subside, so BetMGM incentivizes Massachusetts bettors to lock in this welcome offer before it disappears. Follow our instructions below to secure the $1,000 First Bet Offer:

Click here to activate our BetMGM Massachusetts bonus code offer. Players won’t need to input a specific bonus code during registration.

Fill out all required fields, including your name and email address.

Allow BetMGM to confirm your playing area with a geolocation check. Bettors must be within Massachusetts state lines to register and place bets.

Deposit enough cash to cover your upcoming wager.

Place up to $1,000 on any eligible betting market, like the NBA or college basketball.

Earn bonus bets totaling your qualifying stake (max. value $1,000) after a loss. A victorious wager will nullify the First Bet Offer and produce a standard cash payout.

Bet and Get Tickets to See Red Sox

In addition to exciting promotions, enhanced odds, and profit boost tokens this weekend, BetMGM is giving away four premium tickets to the Red Sox’ Opening Day showdown with the Orioles on March 30. Sign up inside the app and place $50+ on any game between now and March 15 to qualify. BetMGM will send one lucky Massachusetts bettor and three guests to Fenway Park on March 30 while providing free food and beverages, a gift bag, and early stadium access for batting practice.

Click here to score BetMGM’s new $1,000 First Bet Offer through our BetMGM Massachusetts bonus code links.

