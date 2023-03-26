BetMGM Massachusetts promo code: New $1,000 sportsbook first bet offer

BetMGM cooked up a registration promotion that brings new users onboard with an enviable first bet offer. A BetMGM Massachusetts promo code unlocks this opportunity, which protects the first bet across any sports market.

Eligible individuals in the Bay State can install that BetMGM Massachusetts promo code by clicking any of this page’s links. In turn, those residents start out with a $1,000 first bet offer that they can use on the Elite 8.

The Sweet 16 round offered some large spreads, but also produced some massive upsets. The remaining #1 seeds both fell, creating the first Elite 8 without any region’s top team. As a result, the four matchups this weekend all have lines under 5. Elite 8 winners have gone 59-5-2 ATS since 2006. In other words, if you can pick a winner Sunday, your team will almost certainly cover. That sets up beautifully for anyone taking advantage of this page’s offer. After all, they can get moneyline value without eating into their potential profits from their $1,000 first bet offer.

Employ BetMGM Massachusetts Promo Code for Impressive First Bet Offer

BetMGM has basically taken the decision-making out of play for anyone from Massachusetts considering joining the sportsbook. After all, the “King of Sportsbooks” is welcoming new users from the Bay State aboard with a bonus offer that’s hard to pass up. A BetMGM Massachusetts promo code presents all new patrons with a $1,000 first bet offer that’s difficult to top. Furthermore, any link on this page will key that code in for you automatically, making sign-up an easy undertaking.

With this offer, registrants can place any first bet they wish in any sport with any of various wager types. This opens the door to bets in the Elite 8 of the NCAA Tournament or any other sports market BetMGM carries. If the player’s initial selection wins, the sportsbook pays them out in withdrawable cash. To clarify, that just means that the bettor can then take money out of their account or reinvest it at will. Conversely, if the first bet loses, BetMGM will refund that loss with bonus bets up to $1,000. The player’s original wager amount (up to $1,000) will get chopped into five bonus bets of equal amount. The patron can then deploy those bonus bets however they wish. In other words, they get to bet their entire original amount over again without further investment or risk.

Simple Walkthrough Engages BetMGM Massachusetts Promo Code

Massachusetts residents really have it good right now. After all, this page promises access to an extremely attractive sign-up offer that’s also easy to secure. As a matter of fact, the simple walkthrough below will get that protected first bet in your possession in minutes:

Above all, begin by clicking a link on this page to apply the BetMGM Massachusetts promo code.

or another link on this page to apply our BetMGM Massachusetts promo code. After that, register a first-time BetMGM account by inputting some pertinent personal information. For instance, you will have to provide info like your full name, home address, and birthdate.

At this point, you will make your initial deposit, which must be at least $10. However, you will need it to also be large enough to cover your intended first bet.

Finally, lock in your initial wager, knowing BetMGM refunds a loss up with bonus bets up to $1,000.