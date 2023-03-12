BetMGM Massachusetts promo code: $1,000 first bet offer for college basketball title games

New players can finish the weekend off with the latest BetMGM Massachusetts promo code offer. Instead of taking a chance on the NBA or college basketball today, grab a guaranteed win. Let’s take a deeper dive into the details and mechanics of this offer.

Grab this BetMGM Massachusetts promo code and download the app for a $1,000 first bet on any game today. Players who win this first bet will take home cash. Meanwhile, anyone who loses will receive a refund in bonus bets.

With Massachusetts sports betting in full swing, it’s the perfect time to claim this offer. There are plenty of options available for bettors today with the NBA and college basketball in action. The BetMGM Sportsbook app is live in Massachusetts. This new promo is the perfect way to get started, but there are more ways to win in the app.

How to Secure This BetMGM Massachusetts Promo Code

First off, click on any of the links on this page to start the registration process. New players do not need to input a promo code when signing up with our exclusive links.

Create an account by providing the necessary sign-up information in the required fields. This could include name, date of birth, email address, mailing address, etc.

Download the BetMGM Sportsbook mobile app to any compatible iOS or Android device. The app is available via the App Store or Google Play Store.

Place a $1,000 first bet on the NBA, college basketball, or any other available market. Any losses on that initial wager will trigger an automatic refund in bonus bets.

BetMGM Massachusetts Promo Code: $1,000 NBA, CBB Bet

Second chances don’t come around very often in sports betting, but this BetMGM Massachusetts promo is changing the game. Bettors who sign up for this offer can place an initial wager of up to $1,000 on any game. If that bet loses, players will receive a full refund in bonus bets.

With the NCAA Tournament approaching, this kickback in bonus bets is available at the right time. BetMGM Massachusetts is helping bettors take some of the unpredictability out of betting on March basketball. Remember, this $1,000 first bet is available to any available market in the app.

March Madness is Officially Here

Some people think March Madness means the NCAA Tournament, but don’t sleep on championship week. There are a handful of championship games on tap today. The SEC, Big Ten, Ivy League, Atlantic 10, and AAC are all going to decide on a winner today.

Meanwhile, there are six matchups for bettors to choose from in the NBA. BetMGM Sportsbook is one of the top options out there for bettors right now. From competitive odds to a ton of one game parlay options, it’s a great time to sign up in Massachusetts.

