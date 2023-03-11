BetMGM Massachusetts Promo Code: Bet Celtics, College Hoops with $1,000 First Bet Offer

Place a big first wager this weekend with the new BetMGM Mass promo code offer. Follow our links to activate this offer and register for the “King of Sportsbooks.”

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK Visit BetMGM.com for Terms and Conditions. 21 years of age or older to wager. MA Only. New Customer Offer. All promotions are subject to qualification and eligibility requirements. Rewards issued as non-withdrawable bonus bets. Bonus bets expire 7 days from issuance. In Partnership with MGM Springfield. Play it smart from the start with GameSense. GameSenseMA.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org. CLAIM NOW

Register with the BetMGM Mass promo code to unlock a first bet up to $1,000. You’ll receive a bonus bet refund if the wager loses, giving you a second chance.

BetMGM official launched in Massachusetts on Friday. This is the first weekend of online betting in the state. There are odds on BetMGM for the NBA, NHL, UFC, and PGA. You will also find special bonuses to use for March Madness.

Bet Up to $1K with the BetMGM Mass Promo Code

You can use this first bet offer for any game this weekend. Saturday will be the first chance for Boston sports fans to bet on the Bruins and Celtics. The Bruins have a game against Red Wings in the afternoon. You can find future odds for the Stanley Cup Playoffs on BetMGM. Right now, the Bruins are the favorite to win it all.

The Celtics will play the Hawks in Atlanta on Saturday night. BetMGM allows customers to select their favorite NBA team to receive custom promotions and content. The app will have live odds during Celtics games, creating a great chance to hedge your pregame wagers.

BetMGM Mass Promo Code Instructions & Bonus Bet Refund Info

Bettors must be at least 21 years old to sign up. During the registration process, you will have to verify your age and identity. It only takes a few minutes. Then, you can use the app from anywhere inside of the MA state lines. Follow these steps to use the best welcome bonus.

Click here to activate the BetMGM Mass promo code and sign up. Download the BetMGM Sportsbook mobile app for your iPhone or Android device. Use an accepted banking method to fund your account. These methods include credit/debit cards, online banking, and PayPal. Place a wager up to $1,000.

If you lose a bet that is less than $50, BetMGM will give you a single bonus bet that is the same amount as your losing wager. In the case that you losing wager is over $50, you’ll get five bonus bets as a refund. Each one will be 20% of the initial bet.

Get Ready for the NCAA Tournament on BetMGM Sportsbook

Massachusetts bettors can use BetMGM app to wager on any college basketball games that don’t include teams from the state. There are many games this weekend that will decide the final seedings for the NCAA Tournament.

Other sports on BetMGM include tennis, golf, baseball, MMA, soccer, and racing. All of your bets will be earning points for BetMGM Rewards, which can be redeemed for prizes. Some of the prizes are discounts and comps for trips to MGM Resorts in the US. Customers who are new to sports betting can find a guide on the app that explains the types of wagers and how they work.

21+ and present in Massachusetts. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.