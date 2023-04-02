BetMGM Massachusetts promo code: Get the app, claim $1K offer

Finish out the first weekend of the MLB season with the latest BetMGM Massachusetts promo code offer. We are in for a full day of baseball on the first Sunday of the season.

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK Visit BetMGM.com for Terms and Conditions. 21 years of age or older to wager. MA Only. New Customer Offer. All promotions are subject to qualification and eligibility requirements. Rewards issued as non-withdrawable bonus bets. Bonus bets expire 7 days from issuance. In Partnership with MGM Springfield. Play it smart from the start with GameSense. GameSenseMA.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org. CLAIM NOW

Take advantage of the latest BetMGM Massachusetts promo code offer to lock in a $1,000 first bet on any MLB game. Place a real money wager of up to $1,000 on any game. If that bet loses, players will receive a refund in bonus bets.

This new promo provides bettors with a safety net on that initial wager. Remember, any losses will trigger a dollar-for-dollar match of up to $1,000 in bonus bets. There are plenty of different games on tap for Sunday, including Phillies-Rangers on ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball. BetMGM Sportsbook is going all in with this new offer in Massachusetts. Bettors can hit the ground running with a four-figure promotion. Here’s a closer look at how new players can get in on the action.

New players can use this link to apply our BetMGM Massachusetts promo code and get a $1,000 first bet for MLB.

BetMGM Massachusetts Promo Code: How to Download the App

Get in on the action with the latest BetMGM Massachusetts promo. It only takes a few minutes to sign up and download the app. Use the guide below to get in on the action:

Click here or on any of the links above or below to automatically redirect to a registration landing page.

or on any of the links above or below to automatically redirect to a registration landing page. Create a new account by filling in the prompts with the necessary sign-up information.

Make a cash deposit in the amount you want to place on your first bet on BetMGM Sportsbook.

Download the easy-to-use app directly from the App Store (iOS) or Google Play Store (Android).

Place a $1,000 first bet on any MLB game today. Anyone who loses will receive a refund in bonus bets.

Score $1K First Bet With This BetMGM Massachusetts Promo Code

This $1,000 first bet is one of the largest offers on the Massachusetts market. New players who get in on the action with BetMGM Sportsbook will have a chance to go big on any MLB game today.

Sign up, make a cash deposit, and place a real money wager of up to $1,000. If that bet wins, players will take home straight cash. However, anyone who loses on that initial wager will receive a refund equaling the original stake.

Second chances are rare in sports betting, but that’s exactly what new players can get with this BetMGM Sportsbook offer. Don’t miss out on the chance to win big.

Betting on MLB Sunday Night Baseball

It’s the first Sunday Night Baseball game of the year. The reigning National League champions are still looking for their first win of the season. The Phillies haven’t been able to keep the Rangers off the board this series, but things can change on Sunday night. Here’s a quick look at the odds for this Phillies-Rangers primetime matchup:

Philadelphia Phillies: +1.5 (-190) // Over 8.5 (-110) // +105

Texas Rangers: -1.5 (+155) // Under 8.5 (-110) // -125

New players can use this link and BetMGM Massachusetts promo code AMNY1000 to get a $1,000 first bet for MLB.

