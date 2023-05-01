BetMGM Massachusetts promo code: Score $1K bet offer for Sixers-Celtics Game 1

The best BetMGM Massachusetts promo code for Celtics-Sixers will give bettors a chance to go all in on this game. Roll into the second round with one of the best offers on the market.

$1,000

FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM OFFER

Activate this BetMGM promo code offer and score a $1,000 first bet to use on Celtics-Sixers or any other game this week. Anyone who loses on that initial wager will receive a refund in bonus bets for up to $1,000.

Celtics-Sixers is one of the best rivalries in the NBA. This will be the 22nd time these franchises meet in the postseason with the Celtics holding the upper hand. BetMGM Sportsbook is raising the stakes for basketball fans in the second round. Between competitive odds, a comprehensive list of markets, and an easy-to-use app, there are plenty of reasons to sign up.

Click here to access this BetMGM Massachusetts promo code offer and lock in a $1,000 first bet for Celtics-Sixers.

BetMGM Massachusetts Promo Code: Redeeming This Offer

It only takes a few minutes for bettors to sign up and start playing on BetMGM Sportsbook. Here’s a complete breakdown of the registration process for new players:

Click here to start the sign-up process. This will bypass the need for a physical promo code.

Create a new account by providing basic identifying information (name, date of birth, email address, mailing address, last four digits of social security number, etc.)

Make a cash deposit through any of the available payment methods (PayPal, online banking, credit cards, debit cards, etc.)

Download the BetMGM Sportsbook mobile app to any compatible iOS or Android device.

Place a first bet of up to $1,000 on Celtics-Sixers or any other game this weekend.

Win on Celtics-Sixers With This BetMGM Massachusetts Promo Code

This BetMGM Massachusetts promo is one of the largest offers on the market. New bettors who take advantage of this offer can go all in on a Celtics-Sixers bet tonight.

Place a real money wager of up to $1,000 on any Game 1 market. If that bet loses, players will receive a dollar-for-dollar match in bonus bets. For example, someone who loses on a $500 bet will receive $500 back in bonus bets.

It’s worth noting that this offer is applicable to a wide range of games, not just the NBA Playoffs. Choose from the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs or MLB too.

How to bet on Celtics-Sixers Game 1

The Celtics are favored to win this series and Game 1. It’s not surprising to see oddsmakers give Boston the edge considering the injury report. Joel Embiid is doubtful with a right knee sprain. If Philadelphia doesn’t have the likely MVP, they are going to face an uphill battle in this seven-game series.

There are tons of different ways to bet on this series at BetMGM Sportsbook. From game lines to same game parlays to futures bets, there should be something for every basketball fan. Download the app to win big on this series.

Click here to access this BetMGM Massachusetts promo code offer and lock in a $1,000 first bet for Celtics-Sixers.

